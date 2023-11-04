Thiago Alcantara is expected to part ways with Liverpool as his contract expires, ending a chapter marked by injuries and setbacks.

Thiago Alcantara's journey with Liverpool appears to be approaching its final chapter, as sources reveal that the talented midfielder is expected to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season. Thiago's time with the Reds has been marred by injuries, and with no plans for an extension, the end of the 2023-24 campaign will likely mark his departure.

The Spain international has been sidelined through injury since April, enduring multiple setbacks during his rehabilitation. As he is set to turn 33 by the end of this season, Liverpool has decided against offering him an extension. Although Thiago was previously linked with a summer move to Saudi Arabia, manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his desire to keep the midfielder at the club.

Injury concerns make a potential January transfer unlikely, and Klopp still considers Thiago a first-choice midfielder when fully fit. The former Bayern Munich player, who earns a reported £200,000-a-week at Anfield, joined Liverpool in 2020 but has made only 97 appearances for the club.

Liverpool underwent a significant midfield overhaul in the recent summer transfer window, bringing in talents like Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Currently sitting fourth in the Premier League, Klopp men's ambitions remain high as they continue to compete at the highest level.

As Thiago's contract nears its end, Football Insider reveals that his journey with Liverpool may soon end. However, the Anfield faithful will remember his contributions and talents. Liverpool fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming matches and the evolving dynamics within the club.