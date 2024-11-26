ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Liverpool looks to stay undefeated in UCL play as they face Real Madrid. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Liverpool-Real Madrid prediction and pick.

Liverpool has been dominant in UCL play so far. They are 4-0 so far in UCL play, the only team with four wins in the tournament. Further, they have let up just one goal so far in their four games. They are also in great form overall. Liverpool has won five straight fixtures and have not lost since a 1-0 loss on September 14th to Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is just 2-0-2 in UCL play. They opened up with a win over Stuttgart before falling to Lille. They would rebound over Borussia Dortmund but then fall 3-1 to Milan. They have won their last two games in league play since their loss to Milan.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has scored well this year. They have scored a goal in 17 of 18 fixtures on the season while scoring 42 goals across the 18 fixtures. That is good for 2.33 per game this year. Further, they have scored ten times in UCL play so far this season. Liverpool also gets off to great starts. They have scored 17 goals in the first half this year, scoring in 13 of 18 matches. This includes scoring in the first half in three of four UCL matches this season.

In Premier League play, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz have led the way. Salah has ten goals and six assists on the year, including three via a penalty kick. This is on an expected total of 8.4 goals and just 6.0 assists on the year. Salah also has a goal and four assists so far in UCL play. Meanwhile, Diaz has scored five goals and has two assists in the Premier League season. He has now scored three goals in UCL play. Diogo Jota has also scored well this year. He has scored twice with two assists in EPL play this season, but does not have a goal on an expected .7 this year in UCL play.

Liverpool has been dominant defensively. They have allowed just 12 goals this year in 18 fixtures, and just one goal in UCL play this year. Alisson has been great this year, stopping 18 of 21 shots in the eight fixtures he has played in.

Why Real Madrid Will Win

Real Madrid has scored well this year, averaging 2.18 goals per game across all competitions this year. They have scored in 15 of the 17 matches this year, failing to score against Barcelona and Lille. Still, they have been getting a good volume of shots off. Overall this year, Real Madrid has 17.12 shots per fixture with 41 percent being on target. In UCL play they have 20.25 shots per contest with 42 percent on target.

Kylian Mbappe has led the way for Real Madrid so far. He has scored eight goals in ten fixtures in domestic league play and has five assists. He also has a goal and an assist in UCL play. Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior with eight goals and five assists so far in domestic league play. He has scored four goals in his last two UCL games. Finally, Rodrygo has three goals and an assist in domestic league play but has just eight shots with one on target in UCL play. Still, he has been hampered by injuries.

Real Madrid has given up seven goals in four games so far in UCL play. They have been strong on defense this year overall, allowing just 18 goals in 17 fixtures overall. Andriy Lunin has been making starts in goals as of late and is expected to be in goal in this one. He has allowed eight goals on 20 shots across all competitions this year.

Final Liverpool-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick

Liverpool has been dominating Champions League play this year. They have scored ten goals, which is tied for the fourth most in UCL play. They have also allowed just one goal, which is also third in UCL play. Further, they have a +9 goal differential, which is second in the tournament. They are also the only team to capture all 12 points so far. Real Madrid has scored nine goals so far, but the defense has been suspect. They rank 23/36 teams in goals allowed in the tournament. They do have a plus-two goal differential though, which is tied for 12th. Still, there is a gulf between these two teams. Odds favor Liverpool over Real Madrid and Liverpool will get the win.

