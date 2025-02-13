ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the Premier League hits the pitch as Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Liverpool-Wolverhampton prediction and pick.

Liverpool comes into the game at 17-6-1 on the year, good for first place in the Premier League. Liverpool is seven points clear of Arsenal for the top spot in the EPL. They have not lost in Premier League play since September 14th in a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. Further, they have won six of their last nine games, with three draws. Last time out, it was a 2-2 draw with Everton.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton is 5-4-15 on the year, placing them in 17th in the Premier League. They are just two points in front of Leicester City for 18th place, which is the top spot in the relegation zone. They are coming off a win in their last EPL game, beating Aston Villa 2-0 in their last game.

Liverpool has won 18 of the last 25 meetings with Wolverhampton and four straight. They took a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton earlier this year.

Here are the Liverpool-Wolverhampton Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Liverpool-Wolverhampton Odds

Liverpool: -600

Wolverhampton: +1200

Draw: +600

Over 3.5 goals: -110

Under 3.5 goals: -110

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton

Time: 9:00 AM ET/ 6:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool is the top-scoring team in the Premier League this year. They have scored in 23 of 24 games this year in EPL play. The only time they did not score was in the lone loss they had this year. Further, they are scoring 2.42 goals per game this year, scoring 58 goals in 24 EPL fixtures. They have also scored well at home this year, scoring in ten of 11 games at home, scoring 2.18 goals per game at home this year.

Liverpool's top-scoring option is Mohamed Salah, who could be moving on after this season. Salah has 22 goals on an expected 18.4 and has 14 assists in EPL play this year. He also has converted all six penalty kick opportunities. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has scored eight goals and has two assists in the Premier League season. Further, Cody Gapko has scored eight goals with three assists. Finally, Diogo Jota, who also comes in primarily as a sub, has five goals and two assists this year. Jota has missed time as of late, if he cannot go, expect Darwin Nunez to get more time in this game. Nunez has four goals and two assists this year.

Liverpool has been dominant defensively. They have allowed just 23 goals this year in 24 EPL fixtures. That is good for just 0.96 goals per game this year. They have dominated on defense at home this year, allowing just nine goals in their 11 games at home this year.

Why Wolverhampton Will Win

Wolverhampton is scoring 42 goals per game this year, scoring 34 goals in 24 EPL games this year. Further, they have scored in 19 of 24 Premier League games this year. Wolverhampton has been solid on the road this year. They are scoring 1.5 goals per game on the road this year and have scored in nine of 12 road games in EPL play.

The Wolverhampton attack has been led by Matheus Cunha. He has scored 11 goals this year on an expected 5.2. Further, he has four assists on the year. Meanwhile, Jorgen Strand Larsen has scored seven times on an expected 6.3 on the year. He also has two assists. Further, Rayan Ait-Nouri has three goals and five assists on the year from his defensive position. Finally, Joao Gomes has been solid this year. He has scored twice and added an assist on the year while playing from his midfield position.

The defense for Wolverhampton has struggled some, allowing 52 goals in 24 fixtures this year. That is an average of 2.17 per game. They have conceded 28 goals in 12 road games this year.

Final Liverpool-Wolverhampton Prediction & Pick

Barring a massive upset, Liverpool should win this game with comfort. The biggest question is how many goals Liverpool will score. In their last six home games in EPL play, they have scored two or more goals in all of them. They have also given up goals in each of the last four. Still, Wolverhampton has scored just seven goals in their last six road games in EPL play. They have given up more than three goals just once. Expect Liverpool to start the game strong. They are scoring one goal per game in the first half at home in EPL play. They will build their lead and then sit on it. With that, take the under in this one.

Final Liverpool-Wolverhampton Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 (-110)