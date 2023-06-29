Lizzo kicked off her concert in Gdynia, Poland in style. Apparently the singer wasn't feeling Good As Hell during the concert, in fact, she was over served. In an Instagram post the following day, she admitted she was “hungover af,” per People.

In an Instagram post, the Juice singer shared a video of herself singing Cuz I Love You, her 2019 hit single. Lizzo holds the note for a long time, delighting the Polish crowd.

“What I’m gon doooooo ooooohhWOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO—SING B–H!” 😩 not me hyping myself up cus I’m hungover af 😆 thank u Poland,” Lizzo wrote in the caption.

In another video, Lizzo twerked in a metallic gold bodysuit with sparkly boots while playing the flute during a rendition of her 2019 chart-topping Billboard hit, Truth Hurts. It definitely didn't seem like the drinks impacted her performance, and Lizzo agreed.

“Why did God give me all this talent?” Lizzo wrote in the caption.

Sasha Flute, Lizzo's flute, also has an Instagram account with an impressive 350,000 followers. Sasha, an instrument she's been playing her whole life almost, also shared the video with the caption: “Always bow after a flute twerk 🎙️ #flootgang.”

This wasn't the first time the singer admitted to being over served. While at the Grammy Awards, she revealed that her and Adele were throwing drinks back all night. “I was so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn't even really know what the categories were at this point,” she told Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.