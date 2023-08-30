With a bunch of bags and a tall glass, Lizzo can get through anything.

Amidst her legal dispute with former back-up dancers Arianna, Noelle, and Crystal, the pop star was spotted on Tuesday in Beverly Hills shopping.

The “Truth Hurts” singer can be seen rocking out a full designer outfit while carrying a bunch of shopping bags from luxury brand Chanel plus a tall glass of champagne in her hand, per People. She rocked a sick bedazzled belt spelling “Melissa”–if that doesn't spell “unbothered” to you, nothing will. The cherry on top to this outfit is a comically small purse that the singer has been known to flaunt in red carpet events.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The singer has been called out by netizens on her Instagram page whenever she posts anything not related to the heated case, but clearly, the singer remains unfazed as her legal team now has plans to countersue the plaintiffs.

With all this heat going on concerning the sexual, racial, and religious harassment allegations, one could question if shopping for designer brands publicly is the best course of action.

You can't really blame Lizzo for being so unbothered as her attorney, Marty Singer, presented proof of the hypocritical claims that the plaintiffs allege in regards to the night they were allegedly “forced” to participate in. The photo shows the former dancers that claim they were “just there for their jobs” and were “forced” to do things.

To add more salt to injury, reported noted that the background dancers had filed to comeback to the stage with Lizzo in her next set of tours just a few weeks before they filed a case against the pop star.