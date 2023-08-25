Former backup dancers who accused Lizzo of sexual harassment say her plan to counter sue is meant to ‘intimidate' them. Their lawyer Ron Zambrano says the singer's tactic silences harassment victims.

“Lizzo’s team is exactly the behavior employees face in the entertainment industry who feel they have no choice but to ‘suck it up’ for access and success.”

Zambrano believes it's an attack from Lizzo to intimidate her dancers and hide the truth. He says her threats will further push to hurt women instead of empowering them.

However, Lizzo's lawyer, Marty Singer, said she intends to sue her accusers for “malicious prosecution.” Singer shares pictures and videos showing the dancers happy in Amsterdam, countering their claims of being coerced.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts.”

On the other hand, another dancer's lawyer, Neama Rahmani, says Singer can't sue for Lizzo. They have strong evidence and more supporters. They want justice for the dancers and stand against Singer's strategy.

The dancers accused Lizzo of weight-shaming and involving them in inappropriate shows. They claim Lizzo made them attend explicit performances and fired them unfairly. In response, Lizzo took to social media, denying the claims and saying she respects her team. She faced criticism but also support from current dancers.

At the moment, over 10 more accusers came forward against Lizzo. Ron Zambrano voices his support to them and says more claims are being reviewed.

But amidst all claims of Lizzo trying to intimidate former dancers, the singer appeared unbothered when seen for the first time after controversies broke out.