Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis on Saturday. It was a wild fight that had an insane ending. While speaking to the media, Paul shouted out his fiancé Nina Agdal. The only issue is that Agdal was nowhere to be found, per DramaAlert.

“I wanted to give a thanks to the most important woman in my life, next to my mother of course, my beautiful fiancé Nina,” Paul said.

He then looked around and she wasn't there.

“Wherever she is, baby I love you so much, you're my heart-and-soul. I can't wait to start a family with you, live the rest of my life with you.”

According to DramaAlert, Agdal did eventually show up while the crowd boo'd.

Logan Paul-Nina Agdal relationship

Dillon Danis spent plenty of time trolling Paul over the past few months. One of the primary things he trolled Paul about was Agdal. Paul indirectly sent a message to Danis about that following the fight.

“I got a message for anyone going through some s**t,” Paul said. “These past two months have not been easy, sometimes the devil will make his way into your life.”

The victory has to feel amazing for Paul. It wasn't the most competitive fight and Danis' boxing skills were mocked by many after the bout. Given how much trash Danis talked though, Logan Paul surely had extra motivation heading into Saturday. Perhaps this win will silence Danis.

Although, Danis probably will return to his trolling ways sooner rather than later. He's become known for it after all.