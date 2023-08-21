As Oppenheimer rushes to become a favorite among moviegoers, one celebrity remains unimpressed. Recently, Internet sensation and WWE Superstar, Logan Paul revealed that he walked out of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

In his podcast, called Impaulsive, Logan Paul spoke with the YouTubers RackaRacka, who made the popular horror film “Talk to Me.” Paul mentioned that he enjoyed “Talk to Me” and admired its creators. He even pointed out that their movie had a better rating on Rotten Tomatoes than Oppenheimer. It was during this discussion that Logan Paul revealed his attempt to watch Oppenheimer in a theater. He ended up leaving halfway due to finding the movie boring and confusing.

“I walked out of Oppenheimer,” Paul straightforwardly admitted. He explained that he didn't understand the story and felt there was too much talking in the film.

“Everyone's just talking. It's just an hour and a half, 90 minutes, of talking, just talking, talking… It's all expositions. It's all like, nothing happened.”

This isn't the first time Logan Paul has caused a stir with his movie opinions. He mentioned that he almost walked out of another Christopher Nolan film called Interstellar because he thought it was slow. But now, he considers it one of his favorite movies. Paul suggested that he might change his mind about Oppenheimer in the future.

But despite Logan Paul's criticism, Oppenheimer thrives with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score and strong box office earnings. While he might not be a fan, the movie is still a big hit among the general public.