Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Logitech G has worked together with premium designer bag brand Peak Design in creating a one-of-a-kind backpack for gaming. The bag, which is a customized version of Peak Design’s regular Everyday Backpack Zip 20L design, was modified with gamers’ needs in mind, adding a lot of custom compartments and organization options to make sure that gamers’ equipment are transported easily and secured tightly wherever they take their gaming equipment with them. This design, which puts together Peak Design’s expertise in camera equipment bags and Logitech G’s expertise in gaming peripherals, was designed over the course of one year.

The difference between the regular Everyday Backpack Zip 20L and the Peak Design x Logitech G version is its inclusion of an entirely new set of internal pockets designed to carry hard-to-pack gaming accessories like headphones, gaming mice, keyboards, and other gaming accessories. Built from a stretchy mesh material, FlexPockets can be freely arranged around the inside walls of the Peak Design x Logitech G Everyday Backpack Zip 20L with convenient hook-and-loops. This unique design is made this way to allow gamers to bring whatever accessories they might have with a single, fits-all-size design.

About the challenge of customizing an existing design originally made for adventure photographers with an entirely different market in mind, Peak Design Sales Manager Dan Chimienti says: “We knew our bags were being utilized by the gaming community to carry consoles and peripherals but it wasn’t a user group we specifically had in mind when we first developed a product like the Everyday Backpack Zip. When Logitech G approached us on a collaboration it was the perfect opportunity to work with an expert in the field and inject new thinking into our designs.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Peak Design x Logitech G collab Everyday Backpack Zip 20L will launch May 2, 2023, for $229.95 exclusively at B&H Photo Video. Limited quantities will be available.

For the latest in gaming news, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.