The Season 2 premiere of Loki had plenty of returning characters appear as the TVA finds itself in a new world of trouble, but what about the looming shadow of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in the aftermath of Season 1?

The answer is not as simple as some viewers may think.

Physically, Kang is nowhere to be seen over the course of the Loki Season 2 premiere as the titular God of Mischief tries to get a grasp of the situation he is in after his and Sylvie's confrontation with He Who Remains at the end of Season 1. While some viewers may be disappointed by this, it would make sense for Kang to be absent from the TVA in the immediate aftermath of He Who Remains' death at Sylvie hands. The timeline had only just started to branch again when Loki manages to return to his time, meaning the other Kangs may not have had a chance to uncover where the TVA is.

Kang's influence on the TVA

Despite not being there physically, Kang still casts a looming shadow over the TVA and Season 2, as a whole, following the events of Season 1. Loki quickly shares the truth about He Who Remains to the TVA's remaining leadership, exposing old architecture across the organization bearing Kang's likeness. This architecture had since been covered by statues and murals of the Time-Keepers created to pose as the TVA's leadership before wiping memories of He Who Remains running the TVA from everyone working, including Mobius and Hunter B-15.

It is more a question of when Kang will appear in Loki Season 2, and in what forms. The post-credits scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania revealed that Loki and Mobius would confront the Victor Timely variant of Kang, which was later confirmed in trailers to be part of Loki Season 2.

Only time will tell, though, if any other Kangs make their presence known over the course of the season. The question is made all the more notable given Majors' recent legal issues involving domestic violence. There were rumors that Marvel would potentially move on from Jonathan Majors and recast Kang, but that hasn't happened.