Loki producer Kevin Wright said he loved being online just to watch fans spin theories about the show. "I can't help it. I love it."

Loki executive producer told ScreenRant that he and the Marvel team lurked online to see exactly how to bait the most popular fan theories about the show.

Wright said, “I love reading all that, and we would read all of it in Season 1. Something that Kate [Herron, Loki writer-director] and I talked about a lot in Season 1 that led everything that we did now in Season 2 was like – We know that every frame is going to be frozen and looked at, so anything that you're putting there needs to be highly intentional and be able to withstand the scrutiny of people looking at it.”

He explained, “It's a nice way to engage with the audience and be like, ‘I know you're looking, and we know that you're looking, so we're going to put things there to acknowledge that I know you're looking!' Maybe some of those things are pointing in the right direction, others might be there to purposely throw people off or make them think one thing so that we can hit them harder with something else.”

Wright pointed out one of his favorites, “Jack, the manager of McDonald's was young Mobius. And that Mobius is maybe a variant of Odin!?”

“[Directors] Justin [Benson] and Aaron [Moorhead] would frequently tell me to stop looking and I'm like, ‘I can't help it. I love it.' And I think the show is better because of that – because we're engaging with it,” he continued.

It's all but confirmed that there will be no season three for Loki. According to CBR, Wright would rather do a Better Call Saul-like spinoff, maybe of Sylvie.

While Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston, hasn't hinted at returning he had said that after dying at least twice, it was “unwise” to definitively say never.