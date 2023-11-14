Actor and star of Loki Season 2 Ke Huy Quan opens up about how moved he was to be part of the MCU and getting the call that he got the part.

He discussed how being a part of the Marvel franchise was so special. Also, it was the direction he wanted to go as an actor, as he explained in a recent interview with Deadline.

Ke Huy Quan on being a part of Loki Season 2

“When I decided to become an actor again, [being part of the MCU] was at the top of my wishlist…They all welcomed me with wide open arms, and I was so happy. I was patiently waiting for the show to come out so we can go and celebrate it and tell the fans,” Quan said.

It was quite emotional for him when he got the call for the part.

Ke Huy Quan says joining the MCU was at the top of his wishlist when he started acting again He cried when Kevin Feige called and offered the role It was a full circle moment for him going back to when they worked together on ‘X-Men’ (via @deadline | #Loki) pic.twitter.com/QjyGmohUN7 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 13, 2023

“My agent said, ‘You're gonna get a call from Kevin Feige tomorrow.' Now, you have to understand when I became an actor again, joining the MCU was at the top of my wishlist. I was so excited, and I said, ‘Could this be it?'” Quan reflected.

“I was driving. I picked up the phone. And on the other end, I hear, ‘Hi Ke. This is Kevin Feige.' He went on to talk about how much he loved our movie and how much he loved my performance. Then finally, he says, ‘Ke, we would love for you to join the MCU family.'” the actor continued. “I was driving at that time. I start tearing up, and I couldn't see the road anymore.”

Luckily, Ke Huy Quan started acting again because he's vital in the role of Ouroboros in Loki Season 2.