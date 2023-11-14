The fate of Loki and the TVA was enough to generate bump in viewers that sees Loki season two end on a strong note.

Season two of Loki may not have drawn the same viewership numbers as the first season, but the series ended strong with major bump in viewers wanting to see how things ended for the god of mischief.

The season two finale for Loki, Glorious Purpose, closed out the season strong with roughly 11.2 million views over the first three days available on Disney+, according to Deadline. It was the second-highest viewed finale on the service for 2023 after the season three finale of The Mandalorian in April.

It did outperform the rest of season two's episodes, which reportedly averaged around 11 million viewers-an-episode during the first week each was available. While it was one of the strongest performances on Disney+ for 2023, Loki's season two premiere still saw a viewership drop of 39% compared to the season one premiere.

Despite the fall in viewership, season two was met with consistently positive feedback during its six-episode run. It has been widely hailed as one of Marvel Studios' best post-Endgame projects thanks to Loki's general popularity and the his story within the TVA over two seasons.

The season two finale, in particular, has been called by some fans one of the best ending to an MCU film or series in the franchise's history.

The ending saw Loki, after learning to control his time-slipping, try to find a way to fix the Temporal Loom and save the TVA and growing multiverse. By the end, though, he comes to the realization that the only way he can truly break He Who Remains' cycle is to destroy the Loom, himself, and use his power to sustain the multiverse. The season ends with Loki sitting on the throne his younger-self desired to provide the stability needed to the multiverse, but at the price of isolating himself from his friends and loved ones for all-time.