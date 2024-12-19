ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Long Beach State-Pepperdine prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Long Beach State-Pepperdine.

The Thursday night slate in college basketball includes this Southern California clash. It's a battle between two teams which have gone through good and bad patches of their respective seasons, and now they go against each other.

Long Beach State is 4-8 this season, but the Beach has won three games in a row, beating Cal State Fullerton, Hawaii, and San Diego. The Beach won all three of those games by at least six points, too — they weren't squeakers — so it seems clear that after taking some lumps in the early weeks of the season, LBSU is beginning to figure things out and understand how to play together. This is a team which is discovering what works and what doesn't, always central to the process of growing as a collective whole.

Pepperdine is 5-6, but much like Long Beach State, the Waves are getting better. They have won four of their last five games. Their most recent wins have come against Grambling and Northern Arizona. Pepperdine has scored at least 82 points in its four most recent wins, so the offense for this team is delivering at a steady rate. Pepperdine will try to ride the Wave once again in this home game versus one of its Southern California neighbors.

Here are the Long Beach State-Pepperdine College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Long Beach State-Pepperdine Odds

Long Beach State: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +210

Pepperdine: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Long Beach State vs Pepperdine

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Long Beach State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Long Beach State's recent wins are more impressive than Pepperdine's recent wins. Hawaii, Fullerton and San Diego rate as better wins than Grambling and NAU. If we are to compare the evolution of these two teams, it seems clear that LBSU is evolving more substantially and in ways which suggest that The Beach is becoming more dynamic, versatile and adaptable on the court. One of Pepperdine's recent wins in its four out of five run was against a non-Division I opponent. Long Beach State is the team with more upside, and it is getting — not giving — points in this matchup. When you consider the point that LBSU's recent wins have been decisive, it seems logical to think that even if Long Beach State loses this game, it won't be by a large margin. Pepperdine doesn't deserve to be favored by this many points, and LBSU is likely to keep this one close at minimum. The Beach could win this game outright, too, but don't be greedy; take the 6.5 points and enjoy that cushion as this game unfolds.

Why Pepperdine Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Waves can score, and right now, they are scoring consistently in the 80s or higher. That's the kind of team you want to bet on as a home favorite. Pepperdine won't go through long scoring droughts and will continue to put pressure on the Long Beach defense. Even if Pepperdine isn't covering the spread with five or six minutes left in regulation, it will keep scoring and can push the margin over the spread in the final minutes.

Final Long Beach State-Pepperdine Prediction & Pick

Long Beach State is not that much worse than Pepperdine and is getting 6.5 points. Take LBSU.

Final Long Beach State-Pepperdine Prediction & Pick: Long Beach State +6.5