One of the most recognizable and unique personalities to ever grace ESPN's iconic sports news program, SportsCenter, officially ended his long and memorable run with a heartfelt goodbye.

Longtime anchor Neil Everett, like only he can, concluded his final show with a mix of humor and profound words of wisdom alongside his trusted co-anchor Stan Verrett.

“The one tweet I remember said, ‘I've been watching SportsCenter religiously for 20-plus years and I've never heard of Neil Everett,”‘ he self-deprecatingly quipped. “Love is a long road, I’ll see you down it.”



“Love is a long road, I’ll see you down it.” Longtime SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett signs off on his final broadcast after working for ESPN for 23 years 🫡pic.twitter.com/J8ClOAbQD3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 24, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Verrett, who worked the Los Angeles SportCenter edition with Everett for almost 15 years, shared a picture of the two that a fan had sent him. Their dynamic will be sorely missed by countless viewers who appreciated their chemistry and ability to seamlessly switch back and forth between levity and earnestness. Everett started with ESPN in 2000 and quickly became synonymous with the witty, lighthearted and often just plain wacky atmosphere that SportsCenter exuded during that era.

Where Suart Scott, Chris Berman and Kenny Mayne paved the way, Neil Everett blazed a new path for ESPN anchors while drawing inspiration from their unique deliveries and flare. While he constantly displayed his mellow and quirky personality in interviews with athletes and celebrities, Everett's tenure with the sports juggernaut is probably best defined by his home run call, “Bartender, Jack.”

It is unclear the reason for his departure, but this was not billed as a retirement. Faithful fans of the Oregon native should be on the lookout for any murmurs of his future endeavors. For now, though, he will earn his flowers for a job well done. Bartender! Pour one out for Neil.