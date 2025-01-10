The 2024 NFL Draft has been an interesting class to say the least. Given this draft class is just the second time a player from USC has had a quarterback taken number one, let's rewind to the first time it happened 21 years ago.

Let's revisit how the careers of the first five players taken from that class panned out and see whether the first five names of the 2024 class will experience similar levels of success.

1. Carson Palmer (QB, USC) – Cincinnati Bengals

Selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, Palmer entered the NFL with similar expectations of Williams: a QB who can resurrect a franchise that hasn't been relevant in years. While Palmer's seven years in Cincinnati didn't end in a Super Bowl, he was able to end the Bengals 14-year playoff drought in his second season.

Palmer's best year came in 2005 when he led the NFL in touchdown passes and led the Bengals to their highest win total in 16 years.

After a rocky exit from the Bengals, Palmer played for the Oakland Raiders and later revitalized his career with the Arizona Cardinals. Palmer became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards with three different teams and officially retired in 2018. Since then, he's stayed close to football, currently serving as the head coach of his son's football team at Santa Margarita.

2. Charles Rogers (WR, Michigan State) – Detroit Lions

It's rare you see wide receivers get taken this early in the draft, but Rogers lived up to the billing early in his career. Through his first five games, Rogers caught 22 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, he'd break his clavicle in two consecutive seasons and never recovered. Rogers faced off-court issues during his recovery from injury and managed to only play three seasons in the NFL.

Even greater struggles marked Rogers' life after football, and he tragically passed away in 2019 at the age of 38 due to liver cancer.

3. Andre Johnson (WR, Miami) – Houston Texans

The Houston Texans knew exactly what they were doing when they drafted Johnson with the third pick of the draft. As one of the greatest players from this class, Johnson would spend the majority of his career in Houston, where he became the franchise player. Over 14 seasons, Johnson recorded over 14,000 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns which include accolades such as seven Pro Bowl selections and two NFL receiving titles.

In 2024, Johnson made more history for the Texans, becoming the first player of their franchise to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

4. Dewayne Robertson (DT, Kentucky) – New York Jets

Robertson entered the New York Jets with the expectation of anchoring their defensive line for years. While he had his glimpses, he failed to live up to expectations. Over six seasons in the NFL, Robertson recorded 16 sacks and struggled with knee injuries that prematurely ended his career.

Since leaving the NFL in 2008, Robertson has stayed out of the public eye, maintaining a low profile.

5. Terence Newman (CB, Kansas State) – Dallas Cowboys

As the fifth pick of the draft, Newman enjoyed a lengthy and productive 15-year NFL career. He'd play for three teams: The Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, and Minnesota Vikings, earning two Pro Bowl selections along the way.

After retiring in 2018, Newman immediately transitioned into coaching to join the Vikings coaching staff, a position he still works at to this day.