‘Looks excellent’: Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offers hopeful update on Michael Gallup’s ACL recovery

The Dallas Cowboys could soon have a big piece of their offense back on the field. Wide receiver Michael Gallup has passed his physical and has been activated off of the physically unable to perform list. This means that he won’t be out for the first four games of the season.

Michael Gallup was limited to just nine games last season. The veteran pass catcher suffered a torn ACL, ending his year early.

Before his season-ending injury, Gallup had recorded 35 receptions for 445 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With Gallup being taken off of the PUP list, several people within the Cowboys organization spoke out about the wide receiver.

During a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a bold claim regarding Gallup. Jones stated, “ “If (Week 1) was the Super Bowl, he’d be lining up and playing. He’s that ready.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Michael Gallup (knee), who will not be playing Week 1: “If (Week 1) was the Super Bowl, he’d be lining up and playing. He’s that ready.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 30, 2022

In this hypothetical presented by Jerry Jones, Gallup would be ready to go on Sunday. With rehab still in his way, this won’t be the case. But it could be an indication that Gallup could be back to full health in the near future.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also recently took a moment to comment on how Gallup has looked recently. According to CowboysSI.com, McCarthy stated, “There have been no setbacks. We’ve been really blessed that he’s doing so well.”

In recent weeks, Gallup has made his way back onto the field, in a limited capacity. He has been running routes, which is something that he hadn’t done up to this point.

Upon his return, Gallup will be stepping back into the WR2 role next to Ceedee Lamb.

While his exact return date is still up in the air, it seems like it could be sooner rather than later for Gallup. With the Cowboys’ offense being without a few key pieces, Michael Gallup’s return will be a welcome for this unit.