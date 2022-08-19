Fortnite Leaks: Lord of the Rings, Doom, and Family Guy headed to Fortnite

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the Lord of the Rings, Doom, and Family Guy are three IPs potentially receiving the Fortnite treatment.

Doom Slayer skin is most likely coming NEXT WEEK 🔥@MidaRado hasn't been wrong about previous collabs and he just tweeted 3 franchise names (Doom included) claiming that one of them happens next week. Doom 64 is also FREE on the Epic Games Store now until the 25th! pic.twitter.com/0AVmjqGEed — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2022

Originally tweeted by MidaRado and then amplified by more prolific leaker HYPEX, it looks like either Doom, Family Guy, or the Lord of the Rings are coming to Fortnite. Note, however, that the alleged Fortnite leaks only referred to IPs, so while we’re entirely sure that the Doom IP will bring in the Doom Slayer aka Doom Guy, we’re not yet sure who from the ranks of Family Guy and the Lord of the Rings will make the cut. Will we get Peter Griffin and just Peter Griffin? Will we get the whole party of the Fellowship of the Ring? Or just Gandalf? Or *gasp* Smeagol?

However, not all three IPs will actually make it to Fortnite. MidaRado’s tweet actually says that only one of the three is headed to Fortnite. As per HYPEX, the most likely answer would be Doom especially since the Doom 64 is currently free on the Epic Games Store until August 25. Meanwhile, there’s nothing to connect Lord of the Rings or Family Guy right now to Epic Games or any of its products, making it unlikely that any of them is the IP MidaRado is referring to. Based on timing alone, the strongest case to make is Doom, and we’re sure that he’ll fit right into the rifle-riddled Battle Royale Island. So, it’s highly likely we’ll see a Doom Guy Outfit or Skin sometime soon.

Holy crap, I just realized what the Rock-Child is building on the beach, Helm's Deep from LotR! If @FortniteGame adds a LotR collab, that would be AMAZING!! Probably just an Easter Egg though…#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks #LordOfTheRings pic.twitter.com/3yqCRKFn39 — Koooooomar (@koooooomar) August 18, 2022

Meanwhile, not everyone agrees with HYPEX. Other commenters pointed out that there’s been a very minuscule reference to the Lord of the Rings in the game. The Rock-Child is building a sand castle by the beach, and the castle appears to be Helm’s Deep – one of the most iconic locations in the Lord of the Rings. So, could it be?

As for Family Guy, we’re honestly stumped for clues.