Lorde, the talented singer-songwriter known for hits like “Royals” and “Green Light,” has penned a heartfelt letter to her fans, sharing her current struggles with heartbreak and illness, according to RollingStone. In the candid letter, Lorde expressed her ongoing pain and emotional turmoil.

The singer, who recently pulled out of attending Paris Fashion Week, explained that she made this decision because she had promised herself not to pretend to be happy if she wasn't genuinely feeling that way. Currently in London and mostly spending time alone with her thoughts, Lorde shared her journey with her supporters.

In the letter, Lorde confessed, “I'm living with heartbreak again. It's different but the same. I ache all the time, I forget why and then remember. I'm not trying to hide from the pain, I understand now that pain isn't something to hide from, that there's actually great beauty in moving with it.”

She also mentioned her decision to stop taking medication she had been on for the past decade, attributing it to ongoing health issues she's faced this year. Lorde's body has been inflamed, and she's experienced gut problems, skin issues, and frequent illnesses.

Despite her struggles, Lorde remains hopeful about the future, looking forward to the next chapter in her life. She believes that this challenging year will ultimately be transformative and exciting as she transitions into the next phase of her career.

Lorde's honest and vulnerable letter to her fans offers a glimpse into her personal struggles and the emotional pain she's currently facing, as well as her resilience and optimism for the future.