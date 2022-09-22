Los Angeles Chargers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers 2022 season has gotten off to a decent start. They overcame the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 before coming up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. With their Week 3 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars right around the corner, we decided to lay out our Chargers Week 3 bold predictions.

The Chargers and their fans are all hoping that their star quarterback Justin Herbert will be good to go after suffering a rib injury in their loss to the Chiefs. Herbert was clearly impacted by the injury late in the game, but the hope is that the ten day layoff will be enough time for Herbert to heal up and be ready for their game against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville doesn’t look like they are going to be pushed over like they had in previous seasons, meaning this game could be a surprisingly difficult game for L.A., even if Herbert plays. Still, they should be favored considering the amount of talent they have on their roster. So let’s dive into our bold predictions here and see what could be expected to happen during this contest.

3. Los Angeles Chargers CB J.C. Jackson will record his first interception with his new team

After missing the Chargers Week 1 victory over the Raiders, J.C. Jackson suited up for his new team for the first time in Week 2 against the Chiefs. The problem is that Jackson ended up laboring through a fairly uneven performance, and he was in coverage for Justin Watson’s huge 41-yard touchdown that helped the Chiefs get back into the game.

Jackson’s first game with his new team didn’t go the way he would have hoped it would, but he won’t have as difficult a matchup in Week 3. While Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked a lot better this last season, he’s obviously a step down from Patrick Mahomes in terms of skill right now. That should make Jackson’s life easier in his Week 3 matchup.

Jackson will capitalize on this and record his first interception with his new team against Jacksonville. Jackson will see a lot of Christian Kirk throughout the day, and he will do a good job of limiting Kirk after his explosive start to the season with the Jaguars. While Kirk will record a touchdown with Jackson in coverage, Jackson will get his revenge and pick off Lawrence on a pass intended for Kirk early on in the second half to tilt the game back in L.A.’s favor.

2. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler will score three total touchdowns

One of the biggest concerns for the Chargers to start the season has been the production of star running back Austin Ekeler. Ekeler hasn’t had much success finding room both on the ground and as a receiver in the passing game through his first two games, and the Chargers offense is clearly missing his production.

Ekeler should finally see an uptick in production in Week 3 against the Jaguars. Jacksonville did a great job limiting Jonathan Taylor on the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, but they won’t have the same success this time around against Ekeler, who will end up finishing the day with three total touchdowns for the Chargers.

Ekeler will start the day off with a bang when he takes a screen pass from Herbert 52 yards to the end zone on Las Angeles’ first drive of the day. He will plunge in on the ground from two yards out in the third quarter, and then put the finishing touches on a successful afternoon with a 10-yard receiving touchdown in which he effortlessly shakes off Foyesade Oluokun on his way to the end zone. After a rough start to the season, Ekeler puts together a strong all-around performance to lead the Chargers to victory.

1. The Los Angeles Chargers use a strong second half performance to coast to a 31-14 victory

The Chargers won’t dominate this game from start to finish like many think they will, and they will actually head into halftime trailing 14-10. Things won’t look great after the Chargers are forced to punt on their first drive of the second half, but Jackson’s interception will turn the tides of the game, and it’s all Los Angeles from there on out.

Ekeler will find the end zone on the drive after Jackson’s interception, and Herbert will hit Mike Williams on a 31-yard crosser to close out the quarter to give Los Angeles some breathing room. The Chargers defense will do a great job at increasing the pressure on Lawrence on the other end, and he struggles to get anything going after a strong opening half of the game.

When all is said and done, the Chargers will walk away from this game with a 2-1 record, keeping pace with the rest of their competitors in the ultra-competitive AFC West. It won’t be the prettiest win after their slow start in the first half, but a win is a win, and L.A. certainly won’t be complaining after this one.