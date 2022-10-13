The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to get their third straight win as they host the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Week 6. The Chargers are coming off back-to-back wins and hope to go up in the AFC West. Here are our Chargers Week 6 predictions as they take on the Broncos in a Monday Night Football showdown.

The Chargers are coming off a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns. That was their second straight win. Running back Austin Ekeler was the day’s standout, netting 199 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. It’s no wonder that on FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds, the Chargers are clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread.

The Chargers haven’t been flawless, though. Take note that on defense they’ve allowed the third-most points in the league. Unlike Denver, though, the Chargers’ offense has lived up to expectations, ranking ninth in scoring.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Chargers in their Week 6 game against the Broncos.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Derwin James Jr. gets an INT

By no means was Derwin James awful in his game against the Browns last week. However, his status among the league’s defensive stars demands much better production than most players. Week 5 was not his greatest performance. Remember that he was bailed out by a Nick Chubb drop after playing too aggressively in coverage that Chubb leaked upfield. He also had to aggressively battle David Njoku for long periods of the game.

James just appeared to be on the wrong end of plays more than usual for an All-Pro, although he did lead the club in tackles with 14. Having said that, a safety leading the squad in tackles is not necessarily a good thing.

We expect him to be extra focused in Week 6, which is a bad sign for the Broncos. We also expect James to get a pick on Russell Wilson.

3. Mike Williams goes for 100+ receving yards again

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is elite, and sometimes it’s best to let your elite players do what they do best.

Williams is excellent at beating opposing defenders at the catch point, and he did that regularly against the Browns in Week 5. He made things difficult for Cleveland’s defenders by catching 10 passes for 134 yards on 13 attempts. A missed toe-tap effort in the end zone was one of those unfinished objectives, but it still looked pretty on film.

While Williams missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, we expect him to be ready to go and to dominate in Week 6 against the Broncos. He should win most if not each one of his targets just by being bigger and more physical than his opponent. Think of him as a bona fide basketball player on grass and grabbing rebounds. If the Chargers can get Williams into a rhythm, he can move the ball with ease, especially as Keenan Allen continues recovering from a hamstring injury.

We have Williams notching 100+ receiving yards and a receiving TD here.

2. Ekeler and Kelley combo for 200+ rushing yards

Austin Ekeler has been on fire. One week after his three-touchdown Week 4 performance, he recorded nearly 200 yards from scrimmage on just 20 touches against the Browns. In Cleveland, he easily found plenty of rushing lanes and made defenders miss at practically every turn.

In fact, Ekeler averaged 6.8 yards per carry even after one doesn’t count his 71-yard run in the opening quarter. He should do more of the same in Week 6.

Meanwhile, Joshua Kelley’s 4.9 yards per rush average understates how productive he was last week after finally getting the reps Chargers fans had pleaded for. He gained 82 yards from scrimmage on 10 runs and two catches, effectively teaming with Ekeler to deliver the greatest performance from the running backs all season.

This Kelley and Ekeler combo proved to be golden in Week 5, and they should pound Denver’s defense to a pulp this week as well. It should not be a problem for them to combine for over 200+ rushing yards.

1. Chargers string their first 3-game win streak of the season

The Denver Broncos have played well below expectations. They are currently 2-3 on the season and just haven’t been the club that everybody thought they would be. Fans realistically anticipated more than a couple of touchdowns through the first month of the season, but they haven’t really gotten that. Russell Wilson, in fact, has just five touchdowns in five games. When you pay a huge sum for a quarterback on top of the resources you sent away to get him, one TD per game just doesn’t seem worth it.

On the other end of the field, the Chargers’ roster is likewise fraught with uncertainty. That’s owing primarily to injuries and a porous defense in Year 2 of Brandon Staley’s tenure. There’s still time to turn things around, but early returns don’t match what fans expected, even with star LB Joey Bosa out.

Still, the Chargers have been better off compared to the Broncos, and they have much more offensive punch. In this game, Justin Herbert & Co. can lean on said firepower to overcome whatever the Broncos have in store for them. After surviving the Browns last week, these Chargers look much more seasoned and ready to go. The Chargers are also getting healthier and will enjoy home-field advantage in this game.