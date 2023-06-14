If the Washington Wizards decide to blow it up, the front office will reportedly work with Bradley Beal to find a new landing spot for the three-time All-Star ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22.

Beal, 29, averaged 23.2 points and 5.4 assists while shooting a career-best 50.6% from the field across 50 games in 2022-23. The 11-year veteran is a career 37.2% 3-point shooter but has averaged just 51.8 games per season since 2019-20.

As with any star who becomes available, the Los Angeles Lakers are immediately thrown out as a potential destination. The Lakers have a recent history of transactions with the Wizards, though not since Michael Winger took over as general manager and the D.C. front office was overhauled in May.

On paper, the Lakers could probably swing a trade for Beal, depending on their competition. They have 27-year-old free agent D'Angelo Russell (seeking $20-25 million per season) to dangle in a sign-and-trade. They can include the $16.5 million option for Malik Beasley, the $10.3 million salary for Mo Bamba — both of which they have until June 29 to pick up — plus Jarred Vanderbilt ($4.5 million in 2023-24), the No. 17 pick in the draft, a 2029 or 2030 first-rounder, and a slew of second-rounders. (I'm ruling Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Max Christie off-limits, in this case.) Matching Beal's $43.3 million 2022-23 cap figure would be easy. But would it make any sense for the Lakers?

From a pure basketball perspective, sure. The Lakers need another playmaker/ball-handler on the wing. Beal can stretch the floor; he shot 40% on catch-and-shoot 3s in 2022-23. He's a far superior player to the potentially outgoing names, so a trade featuring a combo of the above players wouldn't necessarily deplete the Lakers' depth, as the Russell Westbrook trade did (or as chasing Kyrie Irving in free agency would). Los Angeles could, in theory, exceed the cap to pay Beal while resigning Reaves and Hachimura.

However, Beal's burdensome contract likely presents an insurmountable hurdle. Here's what Beal — a quality player, but not a superstar — is owed over the next four years:

2023-24: $46,741,590

2024-25: $50,203,930

2025-26: $53,666,270

2026-27: $57,128,610 — player option (let's assume he picks that up at age 34)

Plus, Beal is the lone active player in the NBA with a no-trade clause. That would transfer over to any team who acquires him. Beal's contract also includes a 15 percent trade bonus.

Let's start with 2023-24. If the Lakers swung a trade for Beal, LeBron ($46.9 million), Beal ($46.7 million), AD ($40.6 million), Reaves ($20ish million), Hachimura ($18ish million), Vanderbilt ($4.5 million), Christie ($1.7 million) would put their cap number at $178 million with six roster spots left (plus two two-ways). Cap hits and empty roster charges alone would put the Lakers above the $179 million second tax apron — which would severely limit their roster-building options, per the new CBA. Those restrictions will only become more crippling as the CBA is phased in over the next few years. Some organizations might challenge the second apron — the Lakers are not one of them. And remember: Beal only gets pricier. If the Lakers were to acquire Beal, they'd probably have to part with Hachimura and possibly Vanderbilt for money reasons, plus the No. 17 pick in the trade.

The CBA is specifically designed to prevent splashy big-market teams from uniting three stars. Beal is simply too expensive for a third option, at least for the Lakers, who may try to stay under the $169 million luxury tax threshold to avoid repeater charges.