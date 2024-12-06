In Week 13, the Los Angeles Rams swung back into the winner's circle for the sixth time this season, bouncing back from their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football and evening their record up at 6-6.

Once again, they have a .500 record, once again, they are a game away from the top spot in the NFC West – with three division games left to play – and once again, the season appeared saved, as a loss to the New Orleans Saints likely would have knocked LA out of contention like the San Francisco 49ers.

All in all, a good effort for the Rams to open up the month of December, but as a reward for a job well done, they have to go head-to-head against one of the best teams in the AFC, no, the NFL period, the Buffalo Bills, who have won seven-straight and famously ended the Kansas City Chiefs' undefeated streak back in Week 11.

Can the Rams keep their winning ways going in the pursuit of another trip to the postseason? Or will they get steamrolled by the Bills just like so many other teams before them, including the two of their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks and the 49ers? While only time will tell, there are some areas of concern that could make things tricky when the Rams welcome Buffalo to town.

1. The Rams defense struggles to slow down Josh Allen

There's no two ways about it: Josh Allen is one of the hardest players in the NFL to slow down.

From his incredible passing acumen, routinely launching the ball deep down the field for massive gains, to his powerful abilities as a runner, there's a reason why Allen is widely considered an MVP favorite with five weeks left to play in the regular season.

How do the Rams plan to slow down Allen in Week 14? Well, McVay was asked that very question during his Wednesday media session and admitted that doing so is easier said than done.

“If I had the answer, then it'd be a lot easier. I think everybody tries to figure that out week in and week out. They're a complete offense, and they have the ability to do a lot of things. I think he does a great job of getting all his playmakers involved. They're obviously doing an excellent job of being able to run the football both from the gun and underneath the center,” McVay told reporters.

“I think he's playing really well within the structure when the timing and rhythm present itself. He's getting a lot of guys involved like I mentioned. And then when things go off schedule, that's when you see what a special player he is. He can beat you with his mind. He can beat you with his arm and he can beat you with his legs. Those are recipes for why he deserves all the accolades, the praise, and the credit that he gets. I think he's a lot bigger and a harder tackle in person than probably what guys that haven't played against him realize.”

Unfortunately for the Rams, Allen is probably going to give them a tough time, as in just 12 games, Allen has already amassed 2,691 yards and 20 touchdowns through the air, plus 334 more yards and eight additional touchdowns as a runner. After watching duel-threat quarterbacks like Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, and even Jalen Hurts give LA fits so far this season, Allen might just be the Rams' toughest challenge yet in 2024.

2. Kyren Williams brings the energy on the ground

in Week 13, Kyren Williams was the biggest reason why the Rams secured the win against the New Orleans Saints.

Now granted, he wasn't the only reason for the Rams' success, with Jordan Whittington having a massing 43-yard kick return, both Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson catching touchdowns, and the Saints' leading receiver on the game being Tayson Hill – which never hurts. But Williams consistently brought the energy and pop all game long, averaging almost seven yards per carry on the way to a 104-yard day. Factor in the impressive play of his backup, Blake Corum, who had eight carries for 42 yards, and fans were treated to one of the better running games of the season for the blue and yellow.

Discussing the energy Williams brings to the table for the Rams, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur noted just how fun the Notre Dame product is to be around, as his effort and enthusiasm are “infectious” to his teammates.

“Oh yeah, it's infectious, it's contagious, it's real. It's natural, and it's not fake,” LaFleur told reporters. “I think that's why he's probably not just a locker room favorite, but a fan favorite too because you just like to see guys that enjoy what they're doing. He enjoys it with an intent and he enjoys it with purpose. I know as coaches you can feel it, but more importantly, the players can feel it, and it's a good thing.”

Facing off against the 18th-best rushing defense in the NFL, who have allowed 4.9 yards per game so far this season, the Rams have a chance to get some work done on the ground, just like every team but the Seahawks have done before them. If the Rams can run for 122 or more yards in Week 14, which is the average the Bills have allowed on the season so far, LA should be in good shape, even if they have a 1-1 record in games with over 120 rushing yards.

3. Matthew Stafford turns in a mixed bag in a losing effort

In 2024, the Rams have lived or died based on the play of their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

When he's risen to the occasion or punched above the supporting cast he's been afforded in any given game, Stafford has turned in some incredible highlights for the Rams, from taking Week 1 to overtime against his former team, to his near 300-yard performance in an overtime win over the Seahawks in Week 9, but he's also struggled to get things going, like in LA's Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals or their Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers, when the Georgia product couldn't convert on a fourth and five throw to tight end Colby Parkinson across the middle of the field.

On paper, Week 14 is a tough ask for Stafford, as even after losing All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White over the offseason – gosh, whatever happened to that guy? – the Bills rank eighth in passing defense and have picked off 13 passes through 12 weeks of action. The Bills are also impressive up front, with a pass rush that Stafford explicitly discussed earlier in the week during his media session.

“Just really good players who are connected. They all play together. Gap-sound defense, fast, physical, disruptive and they kind of have all sorts of different players,” Stafford told reporters. “Obviously 50 [Bills DE Greg Rousseau] is a super long, tall and is a physical player. [Bills LB] Von [Miller] can still bend the corner. [Bills DT Ed] Oliver is on the inside. They have good players all around.”

If Stafford can outgun Allen in Week 14, the Rams have a pretty good chance of making this a day, but considering the Bills are arguably the hottest team in the AFC, period, this will probably go down as loss seven for LA, keeping them technically in the NFC West race but a step further away from where they would like to be.