Become a God Slayer and, well, slay gods. Here are the details for Lost Epic on the Switch, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Lost Epic Switch Release Date: April 20, 2023

Lost Epic arrives on April 20, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch. The game is already out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Lost Epic Switch gameplay

Lost Epic is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG. Players take control of one character and must traverse a 2D world while fighting enemies. To fight enemies, the player can equip a variety of weapons, ranging from swords to bows and even huge axes. Not only that, but each weapon has its own Divine Skill. These Divine Skills are, as the name implies, skills that deal various effects. Not only that, but they are also capable of dealing massive amounts of damage. Players can customize their character by combining their favorite Divine Skills.

Other than Divine Skills, players can also improve their character further using Skill Points. Players can customize their skills and stats to match their favorite weapon types. These skills include stronger damage, additional passive effects, and more. Players can mix and match their skills and try out various builds to find a build that fits their playstyle the most.

While traveling the land, players can choose to participate in quests the game’s various characters will give. These quests will not only give the player a reward but will also sometimes progress through a sub-story with said characters. Should they find a character they like, the player can also try to do their quests to get to know more about them.

Other than doing quests for other characters, the player can also acquire materials through cultivation and fishing to craft their items. This includes potions, antidotes, power-ups, and more. Players can take a break from all the fighting to just gather and craft, helping them prepare for the various fights ahead.

Lost Epic Switch story

Lost Epic takes place in Sanctum, a world ravaged by a war between gods and humanity. You take control of God Slayer, a knight that defies the rule of the world’s deities. It is up to you to explore Sanctum, fight its various dangers, and eventually bring the Pantheon of Six to their knees.

