The former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson, held a show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Boulder, Colorado. But the show ended abruptly when a hail storm hit the area, injuring about 100 people — seven people were taken to the hospital. Tomlinson shared his devastation and condolences about the evening.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!” Louis Tomlinson wrote on Twitter. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!

According to the West Metro Fire Rescue: “7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones.” These conditions were “straight out of a horror movie,” per People.

There were also photographs shared on the West Metro Fire Rescue Twitter page, showing the first aid area, medical vehicles on scene, and the build up of large hail stones.

Apparently the Red Rocks Amphitheater told fans the show was initially on a weather delay. As conditions worsened, the show was postponed. Then, the National Weather Service in Boulder issued severe thunderstorm warnings, noting the “golf ball-sized” hail to come. The conditions continued to the next morning, and an update read that “large hail will again be the main threat, but any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Stay prepared!”

As for the One Direction star's official team, they said that “all ticket holders will be updated in due course.” No plans yet.