Memphis looks to rebound from their first loss of the year as they face Louisiana Tech. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Louisiana Tech-Memphis prediction and pick.

Louisiana Tech comes into the game sitting at 7-1 on the year. They opened up with a seven-game winning streak, before facing Southern last time out. It was a tight game throughout, but Louisiana Tech would fall at home, 73-70. Meanwhile, Memphis is 6-1 on the year. They opened up with six straight wins, including two big wins. They would upset UConn 99-97 in overtime in Hawaii. Then, they would beat Michigan State 71-63. In their last game, they would face Auburn. In that game, Memphis would fall 90-76.

This will be the fourth meeting between these two schools. Memphis has won two of the first three. In the latest meeting, Memphis took a 94-68 win at home in December of 2015.

Here are the Louisiana Tech-Memphis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Louisiana Tech-Memphis Odds

Louisiana Tech: +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +460

Memphis: -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 147.5 (-105)

Under: 147.5 (-115)

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Memphis

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Louisiana Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Louisiana Tech is ranked 104th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 100th in offensive efficiency and 116th in defensive efficiency this year. Louisiana Tech has been stronger on the offensive side of the court this year. They are 109th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 77th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 48th in the nation in assists per game, and 28th in assist to field goal made ratio.

Daniel Batcho has led the way to Louisiana Tech. He leads the team in scoring, with 20.1 points per game this year. Batcho also adds 6.1 rebounds per game, and 2.6 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Will Jeffress. Jeffress has played in just three games this year but is scoring 8.3 points per game this year. He also had seven rebounds and 1.7 assists this season.

Amaree Abram has led the way from the backcourt this year. He is scoring 14.8 points per game this year while adding 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.6 steals per game on the season. He is joined by the team's leading rebounder, Kaden Cooper. Cooper comes into the game with 7.9 rebounds per game, while he also scores 11.9 points and adds 1.6 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. The top assists man on the year has been Sean Newman. Newman is giving out 8.8 assists per game on the year, while also adding 8.34 points, 2.8 rebounds, and one steal per game.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis is ranked 31st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 21st in offensive efficiency and 59th in defensive efficiency this year. Memphis has been wonderful on offense this year. They are 50th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 34th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are first in the nation in three-point percentage for the year. A big part of the offense for Memphis has been strong second-half performances. They are ninth in the nation in points per second half this year.

P.J. Harggerty has led the way for Memphis this year. He leads the team in both points and rebounds on the season. He has 22.1 points per game while adding 6.3 rebounds, three assists, and 1.4 steals per game this year. Further, he is shooting 43.5 percent from three. He is joined by Tyrese Hunter. Hunter is shooting 52.4 percent from three this year, while also adding 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Finally, Colby Rogers has 12.6 points per game. Rogers has also been giving the team 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Dain Dainja leads the way. He is scoring 10.9 points per game but also has 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assits per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Nicholar Jourdain. Jourdain is scoring just seven points per game but adds 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assits, and a steal per game. finally, Moussa Cisse is scoring just 6.1 points per game but also helps down low. He is adding 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this year.

Final Louisiana Tech-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Both teams have struggled on defense this year. Louisiana Tech is giving up 71 points per game, sitting 143rd in the nation in opponent points per game. Memphis is allowing 76.1 points per game this year while sitting 195th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Memphis has seen the Over hit in four of seven games this year, while Louisiana Tech has seen the Over hit in three of the last four games. With two stronger offensive units combined with two weaker defensive units, take the over in this one.

Final Louisiana Tech-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Over 147.5 (-105)