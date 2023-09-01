The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the SMU Mustangs are both looking to start their seasons off on the right foot when they meet in University Park, Texas this weekend at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Louisiana Tech-SMU prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 22-17 victory over FIU in their season opener. They were led by quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who threw for 333 yards and one touchdown which was only one of two touchdowns scored on the day for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs also got elite production out of their star wide receiver Smoke Harris who tore up the Panthers' secondary to the tune of 11 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown.

The Mustangs come into their season opener against Louisiana Tech off a 7-6 2022 season. They were able to make a bowl appearance but ultimately came up short losing to BYU by just one point in the New Mexico Bowl. Rhett Lashlee the now second-year head coach of the SMU Mustangs will be looking to build off their season last year and progress in year two.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisiana Tech-SMU Odds

Louisiana Tech: +20.5 (-112)

SMU: -20.5 (-108)

Over: 66.5 (-110)

Under: 66.5 (-110)

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. SMU

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN App

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Louisiana Tech Will Cover The Spread

The Bulldogs are coming off a solid win in their first game of the season, where they put up 22 points against their opponent. This shows that their offense is capable of scoring points and putting up a fight against their opponents. If they can replicate this performance against the Mustangs, they have a good chance of covering the spread just like they did in the last time faced off against one another back in 2021 where they covered the 10.5 point spread.

The Mustangs will be playing their first game of the season, which means they will need some time to get into their rhythm and establish their game plan, especially with first-year starter Preston Stone at the helm. With the Mustangs offense still needing some time to gel in the early going of this matchup, the Bulldogs' defense will play a crucial role in this matchup if they are able to rattle Stone's confidence. If they can maintain their discipline and limit the Mustangs' scoring opportunities, they can keep the game close and potentially cover the spread. In their previous game, the Bulldogs defense held their opponent to only 17 points.

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread

The SMU Mustangs have a strong offense that can put up points quickly. In the previous season, they averaged 40.1 points per game. With the addition of some new players, their offense is expected to be even stronger this season. If they can maintain their offensive momentum against the Bulldogs, they have a good chance of covering the spread.

The Mustangs will be playing at home, which gives them an advantage. They will have the support of their fans and will be more comfortable playing on their home turf where they went 4-2 last season. At home last season they put up a whopping 42.8 points per game. This could give them the confidence they need to dominate the game and cover the spread.

Final Louisiana Tech-SMU Prediction & Pick

A spread of +20.5 is quite high, especially for a matchup between two teams that are not too far apart in terms of skill level. Louisiana Tech has proven that they have the firepower to go toe to toe with the SMU Mustangs. The quarterback-to-wide receiver tandem of Hank Bachmeier to Smoke Harris is going to keep the Mustangs' defense on their heels. Also, SMU has yet to play a game this season and you would thoroughly expect the team to be a bit rusty coming out in the first quarter before things start to heat up as the game goes on.

If the Bulldogs can keep the game close early it's going to be hard for the Mustangs to pull out to a commanding lead and cover a three-touchdown point spread in their season opener. Ultimately, SMU will come out of the gate struggling on offense due to early season rust where the Bulldogs will be able to take full advantage to keep this game close throughout and cover the 20.5-point spread but in a losing effort.

Final Louisiana Tech-SMU Prediction & Pick: Louisiana Tech +20.5 (-112), Over 66.5 (-110)