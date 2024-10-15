ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Louisiana looks to remain undefeated in Sun Belt play as they face Coastal Carolina. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Louisiana-Coastal Carolina prediction and pick.

Louisiana enters the game sitting at 5-1 on the year. They opened up with big wins over Grambling and Kennesaw State before falling to Tulane 41-33. They would then upset Wake Forest on the road, before beating Southern Miss and App State. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina is 4-2 on the year. They opened with three straight wins, beating Jacksonville State, William and Mary, and Temple. They would lose to Virginia, before beating Old Dominion. Last week, they struggled, falling 39-7 to James Madison.

Here are the Louisiana-Coastal Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisiana-Coastal Carolina Odds

Louisiana: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -170

Coastal Carolina: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 56.5 (-114)

Under: 56.5 (-106)

How to Watch Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Louisiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ben Wooldridge has led the way for Louisiana. He has completed 115 of 168 passes, good for a 68.5 percent completion rate. Woolridge has 1,412 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. He has four interceptions while being sacked seven times. Still, Wooldridge has been solid on the ground. He has run 40 times for 122 yards and four scores.

The top target for Wooldridge this year has been Lance LeGendre. He has 18 receptions on the year for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Terrance Carter, the tight end, has 22 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Bernard has 13 receptions for 172 yards. Rounding out the top receivers is Harvey Broussard, who has 13 receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns. In the rushing game, Bill Davis leads the way. He has 61 carries on the year for 399 yards and three touchdowns. Further, Zylan Perry has 54 carries for 356 yards and a score.

Louisiana is 63rd in opponent points per game while sitting 22nd in opponent yards per game. They are 76th against the rush and ninth against the pass this year. Cameron Whitfield has been solid this year, leading the team with four tackles and having two forced fumbles. Further, Tyree Skipper has been solid this year. He has a pass breakup and three interceptions on the year. Finally, Tyrone Lewis Jr. has two pass breakups and two interceptions this year.

Why Coastal Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ethan Vasko has led the way for the Coastal Carolina offense. He has 69 completions on 128 attempts this year. He has completed just 53.9 percent of his passes this year. Vasko has eight touchdown passes, four interceptions, and has been sacked three times this year. Vasko has been running well this year. He has run 53 times for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Jameson Tucker. He has 15 receptions for 303 yards and three touchdowns this year. Cameron Wright has 14 receptions for 268 yards this year and two touchdowns this year. Finally, Tray Taylor has 14 receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Christian Washington has run the ball well. He has run 60 times for 313 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Darren Lloyd has run 18 times for 122 yards. Finally, Braydon Bennett has 37 carries for 190 yards and three scores.

Coastal Carolina is 106th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 98th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 110th against the rush while sitting 43rd against the pass. Wyatt Gedeon has been solid this year. He is third on the team in tackles, while having a sack, a pass breakup, an interception, and a fumble recovery. Further, both Tray Brown and Joah Cash have 2.5 sacks on the year. Finally, Matthew McDoom has four pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

Final Louisiana-Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

When Coastal Carolina has scored 21 or more points, the over is 4-0 this year. When they have not, the over is 0-2. Meanwhile, when Louisiana has given up more than 21 points, the over is 2-1. Coastal Carolina is scoring 31.8 points per game this year, sitting 34th in the nation. Further, Louisiana is giving up 25.2 points per game, sitting 63rd in the nation. Louisiana is scoring 33 points per game, and the Coastal Carolina defense has struggled this year. Also, Louisiana is 31st in the nation in red zone scoring on offense, while 126th in the nation in defense in the red zone, not having a red zone stop this year. Coastal Carolina scored on nearly 90 percent of their red zone trips while allowing points in 94.74 percent of the times opponents are in the red zone. All of this equates to a high-scoring game. Take the over in this one.

Final Louisiana-Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick: Over 56.5 (-116)