The Louisville Cardinals (7-4) head into rivalry week with a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats (4-7). It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Louisville-Kentucky prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Louisville-Kentucky Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have played every year since 1994. Kentucky has won the last five games. Last season the Wildcats won 38-31.

Overall Series: Kentucky leads the all-time series 20-15.

Here are the Louisville-Kentucky College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisville-Kentucky Odds

Louisville: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -162

Kentucky: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Louisville vs. Kentucky

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Louisville Could Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville has a great chance to end their five-game losing streak against Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats have really struggled on offense against good competition this season. They put up 48 points against Murray State, but that is an FCS team. Against FBS teams, Kentucky has scored just 18.5 points per game. Louisville should be able to shut down the Kentucky offense in this game.

Along with their lack of scoring, Kentucky does not gain a lot of yards. They pass for well under 200 yards per game, and their rushing attack is the fourth-worst in the SEC. In their games, Kentucky has also been sacked 33 times. Kentucky did just make a change at quarterback, though. The Wildcats really struggle on offense, and that is why they are not going to a bowl game this season. If Louisville can be solid on the defensive end, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Louisville has gained the fourth-most yards in the ACC, and they have scored the fourth-most points at 36.2. The Cardinals are led by Isaac Brown on the ground. He is averaging 7.4 yards per carry, and he has scored nine touchdowns. Tyler Shough has been fantastic through the air, as well. He has 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions while taking only 14 sacks. With these two, Louisville has a very dangerous offense. If they can have a good game, the Cardinals will cover the spread.

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky, as mentioned, struggles on offense. However, they have played decently well on defense this season. The Wildcats have allowed 20.4 points per game this season, which is very good. Along with that, Kentucky has allowed just nine passing touchdowns while recording nine interceptions. Their nine passing touchdowns allowed is the third-fewest in the SEC. Kentucky has to stop either Shough or Brown if they want to win, and it looks like stopping the pass is their best chance.

Kentucky has to be good on their third downs in this game. The Wildcats do not convert a lot of their third downs, but there is a great chance for them in this game. Louisville has allowed opponents to convert the fourth-most third downs in the ACC. They have also allowed the second-most fourth-down conversions. If Kentucky can convert their third downs, they will control possession and cover the spread.

Final Louisville-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Rivalry Week is always fun, and this game should be no different. I do think Louisville will be able to come out on top, though. I will be taking the Cardinals to win this game straight up on Saturday, even though they are on the road.

Final Louisville-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Louisville ML (-162)