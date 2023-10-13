The Louisville Cardinals will head to the northeast to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers this weekend. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Louisville-Pitt prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Louisville Cardinals (6-0) are currently ranked 14th in the nation as they come into this game undefeated winning all six games of the season. They head into this matchup with a ton of steam as they take on a Pittsburgh Panthers team that is just hoping to be competitive in this game. As for the Cardinals, they are looking to stay dominant against an inferior foe as they look to continue their torrid run up the rankings in hopes of a potential playoff birth at the end of the regular season.

Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4) are having an abysmal start to the 2023 season winning just their home opener and then subsequently dropping each of their next four games with three of them coming by double digits. They lost each of their last two games by 17 points each and this weekend's matchup certainly will not get any easier when Louisville comes to town.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisville-Pitt Odds

Louisville: -7.5 (-102)

Pitt: +7.5 (-120)

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Louisville vs. Pitt Week 7

Time: 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT

TV: The CW Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are averaging 32.4 points per game, which ranks 36th in the nation. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is averaging just 18 points per game, which ranks 116th. Louisville's offense is led by quarterback Jack Plummer, who has thrown for 1,551 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Plummer also has a strong running game to support him, led by Jawhar Jordan, who has rushed for 653 yards and eight touchdowns. Pittsburgh's offense has been inconsistent this season, and they have struggled to score points in recent weeks.

The Cardinals are allowing just 21.2 points per game, which ranks 36th in the nation. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is allowing 30.8 points per game, which ranks 89th. Louisville's defense is led by linebacker TJ Quinn, who has 42 tackles and one fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals also have a good pass rush, led by defensive end Ashton Gillotte, who has 6.5 sacks. Pittsburgh's defense has been vulnerable to the pass this season, and they have struggled to stop opposing offenses from scoring in the red zone.

The Cardinals are coming off a big win over Notre Dame, while Pittsburgh is coming off a bye week. Louisville has a lot of confidence right now, and they are playing their best football of the season. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is still trying to find their identity. The Louisville Cardinals are the better team in all facets of the game, and they should be able to beat the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread

The Pittsburgh Panthers may be the underdogs in their Week 7 matchup against the Louisville Cardinals, but they have a few things working in their favor that could lead to an upset. After struggling with poor quarterback play for most of the season, the Panthers have benched Phil Jurkovec and named Christian Veilleux the starter for the Louisville game. Veilleux is a transfer from Penn State who has limited experience, but he is a talented player who could give the Panthers a spark on offense.

The Cardinals defeated Notre Dame last week in a major upset. While that win was impressive, it could also lead to a letdown in Week 7. Louisville may be overconfident coming into the game, and Pittsburgh could capitalize on that. The Panthers are off to a 1-4 start, and they need a win to keep their bowl hopes alive. Louisville, on the other hand, is 6-0 and one of the top contenders in the ACC. Pittsburgh knows that they have to play their best game of the season in order to beat Louisville, and they will be motivated to do so.

Final Louisville-Pitt Prediction & Pick

Louisville is poised to do something this year and getting a big win against Notre Dame shows that this year could be something special for the Cardinals. With Jake Plummer and Jawhar Jordan leading the charge on offense accounting for 53% of the total yards for the Cardinals, they can really take them far and beat up on this Pittsburgh defense. Expect Louisville to get out to a commanding lead and not let up as Pittsburgh struggles to get anything going early and fades as they try to play catch-up all game long.

Final Louisville-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Louisville -7.5 (-102)