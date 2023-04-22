Love Is Blind drama is not over. Although the reunion for the popular Netflix dating show, is done, more revelations about the night have seemingly come to light.

If you watched the show Sunday night (April 16), you already are aware of the livestream snafu. However, when Love Is Blind was available to watch, fans couldn’t help but notice that Jackelina Bonds and Josh Demas were missing from the couch. Bonds says that she actually did want to attend the live reunion but was unable to citing “mental health concerns” from the streamer.

“They had me talk to a psychologist, and the psychologist was the one that told us that we weren’t gonna go. That was how it went down,” Bonds told TheWrap. “They called on a three-way [conference call], and they were kind of, ‘Oh, due to your mental health, we think it’s best for you to… not come to the reunion.’”

Bonds noted that the decision to not attend the reunion was swift.

“It was like a two-day turnaround. They told us the day before [the reunion],” Bonds added.

While “mental health concerns” were the technical reason Bonds could not attend the reunion, other contestants suspected that the producers wanted to avoid criticism of how her storyline appeared on screen. She claimed that the producers edited the show to make it appear as if she and fellow cast member Josh Demas were dating before she ended her engagement with Marshall Glaze.

Per ET Canada, Bonds and Demas were reportedly told to stay home due to “death threats being sent to us and Netflix.” She added that the streamer decided to “keep us safe & have us do that one on one with Vanessa.”

Since Bonds was unable to attend the reunion, she was worried about how she would be portrayed amongst fans.

“It was one of those where I would be scared too, because all I wanted was for them to admit that the scenes were messed up,” Bonds said. “But Marshall admitted and clarified [what happened] in his little interview.

“And then with me, you know, I have all my receipts and my text messages that I released,” Bonds said, referring to text messages she shared from the period of production. “So I felt vindicated, because that’s all I wanted, for them to say, ‘Yeah, we messed up in how we portrayed and edited things.’ That’s all I wanted.”

Ultimately both Bonds and Demas are over the drama and want to “let bygones be bygones.”

The Love Is Blind season four finale is available to stream now on Netflix.