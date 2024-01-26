Love Live! SIF 2 announces both its launch and closing.

Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 MIRCALE LIVE! (or Love Live SIF 2 for short) is one of the most anticipated rhythm games, mainly due to the popularity of the series. Recently, however, news arrived regarding the launch of Love Live SIF 2, as well as news of its closing.

【Global Launch Notice】

We are excited to break the news to you that the global version of Love Live! School idol festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE! is launching soon in February 2024. However, we also want to inform you that, the Global Version will close its doors on May 31, 2024, and… pic.twitter.com/0LYQ6YnD61 — Love Live! School idol festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE! (@lovelive_SIF_GL) January 25, 2024

In the post on the official Love Live! SIF Global X (formerly Twitter), they announced that “the global version of Love Live! School idol festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE! is launching soon in February 2024.” While they didn't give an exact date for its launch, we at least have the launch window. February is only a week away, so we only have to wait at least a week for the game's launch. While this is supposed to be a cause for celebration, the second half of the post says otherwise.

After announcing the game's launch, the post continued by saying “However, we also want to inform you that, the Global Version will close its doors on May 31, 2024, and cease in-app purchases accordingly.” That means that after the game launches in February, the game will be closing its doors in May, just three months after its supposed launch. The Japanese version of the game, which has been out for around a little more than a year already, will also end its service on the same date.

This has, understandably, caused a massive outroar among the game's fanbase. For starters, the original Love Live! School Idol Festival ended its service back on March 31, 2023. Only the Japanese version of SIF 2 came out afterward, so Global players were left with nothing for almost an entire year. Then, now that SIF 2 is actually coming out, Global players will only have three months to enjoy it. This led to players asking why they closed the original game in the first place, only for the sequel to close down not even a year after its launch. Others are asking what the point of the launch is if the game won't even last.

We will have to wait and see how this (most likely disastrous) launch will go. Should there be updates regarding the situation, we will be sure to let you know.

That's all the information we have about both the launch and closing of Love Live SIF 2. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.