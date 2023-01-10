By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Following a 3-13-1 season in 2022, the Houston Texans decided to move on from Head Coach Lovie Smith. Just two days after his firing, they are already deep into their search for their next HC

On Monday, the Texans requested to meet with three potential candidates. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen were all reportedly on this list. But now another coordinator is being targeted.

On Tuesday, the Texans requested to meet with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Carolina Panthers have also requested to meet with the Giants OC.

Kafka will likely be one of the most sought-after candidates in this year’s head coaching cycle. In his first season with the Giants, he has played a key role in turning their offense around. In his lone season with the team, they are now set to make an appearance in the playoffs.

Before joining the Giants, Kafka also spent five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans could see Kafka as a legitimate contender to take over as head coach. With an offense that already has strong young weapons in Dameon Pierce, John Metchie, and Nico Collins, and a defense full of several foundational pieces, this team could soon be competitive. It is also worth noting that they will also look to find their franchise quarterback with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Kafka could be the offensive mind needed to unlock this offense. Pairing him with a young quarterback and allowing them to grow together could be the route that the Texans choose to go down.