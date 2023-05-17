After winning the 2023 NCAA women’s tournament, LSU basketball’s Angel Reese will represent Team USA. In her call-up, Reese headlines a star-studded roster for the country’s AmeriCup roster. In a tweet, the national champion outlined her story with Team USA and how hungry she is for a gold medal.

Together with Reese in the roster are: Lauren Betts, Rickea Jackson, Raven Johnson, Rayah Marshall, Charisma Osborne, Laila Phelia, and Jewel Spear.

They aim to take home the championship for Team USA for the fifth time. The last time the team won the title was in 2021. LSU’s Angel Reese leads the helm in their title defense for 2023.

The journey for Reese to represent the USA has not been easy. Being cut in the U16 national team was one event she remembers fondly.

She got another opportunity but declined the U19 invite to win the EYBL championship which happened simultaneously.

Everything seems to be going well for Angel Reese after LSU basketball’s national title run. Her NIL valuation has reached a high of $1.3 million with sponsorships from Raising Cane’s, and Dick’s sporting goods.

Team USA basketball acquires much-needed help with Angel Reese at forward. At LSU, she averaged 23 points on 52.5% field goal shooting.

Her rebounding will also be crucial, as she averaged 15.4 rebounds for the season. Reese is no slouch on the defensive end, either.

For the season, she averaged 1.8 blocks and 1.6 steals per game, making her a likely defensive anchor for Team USA.

As for the tournament, The AmeriCup happens in León, Mexico. Team USA will face their first hurdle in Venezuela on July 1.