Angel Reese continues to garner accolades in her young career, with the LSU basketball star even being named the BET Sportswoman of the Year on Sunday. However, the 21-year-old was “sad” about it.

It's not because she won or she has issues with the award, but rather because she wasn't able to attend the awarding ceremony in Los Angeles.

On Twitter, Reese shared how honored she is to be given the incredible recognition, but she couldn't help but share her regret that she wasn't in the event to personally receive the award.

“Thank you BET! So sad I couldn’t be there but I really appreciate this! This means a lot!” Reese wrote.

It is interesting to note that Angel Reese beat a number of incredible women for the BET Sportswoman of the Year award. Her former LSU basketball teammate Alexis Morris was also nominated for the honor, along with Candace Parker, Allyson Felix, Naomi Osaka and Sha'Carri Richardson. Tennis icon Serena Williams was also a nominee.

Reese undoubtedly deserves the honor, however. She was a big reason why the LSU women's basketball team won the 2023 NCAA National Championship, beating Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the finals. She scored 15 points and recorded 10 rebounds and five assists in their 102-85 win.

For those unaware, the BET Awards was created by the Black Entertainment Television network. It's primary goal is to celebrate and give recognition to Black entertainers and other minorities. While some would assume that it's only for those in the music, film and media industry, it also recognizes those in sports, among others.