The LSU Tigers will be well-represented at the 2023 USA Women’s Basketball AmeriCup Team Trials this month, as stars Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson have been invited to compete in the weeklong event.

It will be the first time that Johnson, who just completed her freshman season, will participate in a USA Basketball team trial. Reese, the Tigers’ focal point during their championship season and the 2023 Women’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player, has previously participated in Team USA trials.

In total, 22 players will be selected to for the final roster, where they will then face off against some of the world’s best competition in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. While the trials will take place from May 11-15 in Colorado Springs, the 2023 Women’s Basketball AmeriCup will take place in Mexico.

Washington State Cougars head coach Kamie Ethridge, Cincinatti Bearcats head coach Katrina Merriweather, and South Dakota State Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston will be coaching Team USA during their trial runs.

Johnson is an exciting guard that was named the SEC Freshman of the Year after starting in all 36 games for the program, averaging 11.0 points per game while scoring at least 10 points in 20 games.

Winning four gold medals since the event began in 1993, Team USA will look to build off of their recent success, which includes first-place finishes in 2019 and 2021.

For those wondering, Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark — a longtime on-court rival of Reese — doesn’t appear on the current list of training camp invites, despite her already suiting up for Team USA on three occasions. Clark last played for Team USA in 2021 for the FIBA U19 World Cup, a tournament in which she was named MVP after helping Team USA win a gold medal.