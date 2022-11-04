LSU football: 3 Tigers bold predictions for Alabama game

Week 10 of the 2022 college football season has all the makings of an absolute classic in the SEC. In the SEC East, all eyes will be on Athens as No. 1 Tennessee travels to face No. 3 Georgia in a potential game of the year candidate. As if one top-ten matchup wasn’t enough, the SEC has two of them on Saturday, with the second in the SEC West between LSU and Alabama.

The SEC nightcap features a classic rivalry reignited as No. 6 Alabama travels to Baton Rouge to face No. 10 LSU. This is the biggest matchup in the rivalry since Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa put on a show in a 2019 instant classic. With both teams cracking the top 10 in the recent College Football Playoff rankings, this game has massive implications.

LSU has had a surprisingly strong season after starting the season unranked. Most recently, the Tigers destroyed then-No. 7 Ole Miss 45-20 to pick up their biggest win of the season. Meanwhile, Alabama rebounded from a loss to Tennessee by dominating Mississippi State 30-6.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks, so they have had plenty of time to prepare for each other. This game has the potential to become an instant classic in a series full of them. With that said, let’s get into some bold LSU predictions for this game.

3. Kayshon Boutte has 100 receiving yards and a touchdown

Boutte came into with a ton of hype, enough to earn a spot on the preseason All-SEC team. He earned that hype, though, with 509 yards and nine touchdowns in just six games in 2021. Despite coming off a season-ending injury, many expected him to return to his peak form this season.

Unfortunately, for Boutte, that hasn’t happened this season. The junior has just 27 catches for 288 yards and a single touchdown in seven games this season. Malik Nabors has become the workhorse receiver with 36 catches for 455 yards, while Jaray Jenkins has become the main scoring threat with five touchdowns.

That said, Boutte has shown flashes of his old form in recent weeks. He had his best game of the season against Florida on Oct. 15, with six catches for 115 yards, both season-highs. He then had a semi-decent game against Ole Miss, with four catches for 43 yards.

Alabama has had a bit of trouble against star receivers this season. Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt tore up the Tide’s vaunted defense for 207 yards and five touchdowns on just six catches. Boutte may not put up as insane numbers, but he should find some success against Alabama.

2. BJ Ojulari sacks Bryce Young twice

The Tigers haven’t been one of the nation’s elite teams in getting after the quarterback, but they can still cause some chaos. They have had four sacks on two occasions this year, and forced three in their win over Ole Miss. When needed, this LSU pass rush can make life difficult for opponents.

The one leading that pass rush is none other than Ojulari, who leads the team with four sacks this season. He has had his two best games against SEC competition, with two sacks against Auburn and 1.5 against Mississippi State. The Tigers will need him to be at his best against the Tide to get to Bryce Young.

However, Alabama’s offensive line has looked questionable at points this season. The Tide allowed four sacks against Texas A&M on Oct. 8, although that was with Jalen Milroe at quarterback. The most sacks Young has taken this season is two, against both Texas and Mississippi State.

If those teams can sack Young twice, then LSU can as well. The Tigers are not only the better team on paper, but a raucous crowd at Tiger Stadium could rattle the Alabama offense. If Ojulari can bring Young down, the Tigers have a great chance.

1. LSU upsets Alabama in Death Valley

Recent history is not on LSU’s side when it comes to this rivalry. The Tigers have lost 10 of the last 11 matchups in this series, going all the way back to the 2011 BCS National Championship Game. They have also not beaten the Tide in Baton Rouge since 2010.

However, this game has a different feel to it than other recent contests. LSU continues to trend upwards this season, while Alabama has looked uncharacteristically shaky at times, especially on the road.

The Tide have looked like a completely different team outside of Tuscaloosa this season. They not only lost to Tennessee, but came dangerously close to losing at Texas as well. Tiger Stadium is the loudest place they have played all season, and Nick Saban will need to have his team ready.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Alabama as a 13.5-point favorite, which is far too high. The Tigers will keep it close at the very least, and Brian Kelly’s team may just pull off the upset.