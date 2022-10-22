The LSU Tigers are on a roll, as they followed up their 45-35 win against the Florida Gators on the road in Week 8 with a 45-20 victory at home over the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday. LSU football has improved to 6-2 overall this season after that win against Lane Kiffin’s squad — their first win against a ranked team under Brian Kelly — showing signs that the program is taking big leaps under its new head coach.

For LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels, his team’s recent surge, helped by his excellent performances, has a lot to do with the message Brian Kelly told him a few weeks ago.

“After the Auburn game, me and coach had a talk,” Daniels said after LSU football defeated Ole Miss, via SEC on CBS. “And he’s like: ‘Just go out there and trust yourself… good things will happen.”

Against Ole Miss, Daniels passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 21-of-28 completions. Daniels also must have helped his NFL stock by adding 121 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 23 carries. He was all over on offense in that game, accounting for five of the Tigers’ six touchdowns versus Ole Miss.

This huge win of LSU is the perfect setup for the Tigers heading into a mammoth showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 9 at home. The Crimson Tide have fallen out of the College Football Playoff picture, but it is always a dangerous team to face. A win against Alabama should improve the chances of LSU football to land a ticket to one of the more lucrative bowl games.