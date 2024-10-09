Even with the expanded College Football Playoff format, there is probably not enough room for both No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 13 LSU. Heck, both programs could end up being left out in the cold when the much-hyped proceedings commence this December. But if either Brian Kelly or Lane Kiffin hopes to be coaching in the 2024 CFP, then winning the Magnolia Bowl is a must.

Both men are under substantial pressure to grab one of the coveted 12 spots, so practice will presumably be intense this week. The longstanding rivalry between the Tigers and Rebels underscores the importance of Saturday night's showdown in Baton Rouge. Though, Kelly is not letting the enormously high stakes prevent him from acknowledging the value that Kiffin brings to the sport, despite the head coach's polarizing nature.

“I just think you have to look at how many followers he has on Twitter (almost 694,000),” the LSU shot-caller said, per The Daily Advertiser's Cory Diaz. “Lane has a positive outlook on the game and he's certainly been an essential figure in college football. He can poke fun at himself and others. I think he's good for college football.”

Kiffin's sardonic sense of humor is not for everyone, but he undeniably gets people talking. His large social media following is proof that he is one of the most popular individuals the NCAA has at its disposal. It will be easier to promote him if Ole Miss contends for a national championship, however.

Ole Miss and LSU football both have big ambitions in 2024

The Rebels bounced back nicely from their home upset loss to Kentucky, keeping South Carolina out of the end zone in a 27-3 victory last weekend. LSU is the most talented squad they will battle to this point. Brian Kelly and his Tigers are obviously determined to avenge their defeat to USC in the season opener and earn a marquee victory.

Desperation should bleed through the sidelines and onto the field, as Kelly and Kiffin try to outwit one another and devise a game plan that can keep their respective teams in the mix for the Playoff. But for now, we are still in the compliment stage of the lead-up to this crucial game.