Brian Kelly’s coaching debut for the LSU Tigers didn’t go according to his plan, as LSU football crashed in a 24-23 loss to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night. The loss definitely also stings for Jayden Daniels, who also made his debut in an LSU football uniform in that game, but at least he managed to put together a performance that was good enough to land him on an exclusive list with former Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Jayden Daniels is the 2nd LSU player in school history with 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a game. He joins Joe Burrow (270 Pass yds & 100 Rush yds) in 2018 vs Texas A&M.”

Jayden Daniels completed 26-of-35 passes for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while also not getting picked. He also paced LSU football in the game on the ground, burning rubber for 114 rushing yards on 16 carries. It would be interesting to see whether Daniels would be able to keep this pace up going forward, especially with his rushing attack. Before heading to Baton Rouge, Daniels played three years with the Arizona State Sun Devils, with his best season with the program coming in 2021 when he rushed for a career-high 710 yards.

Daniels is likely to surpass that with plenty of games left on LSU football’s schedule. Look for Daniels to have better numbers in the next LSU football game against an FCS team in the form of the Southern Jaguars. However, he is going to need more success on the field with the Tigers if he wants to hear his name getting mentioned more in the same sentence as Joe Burrow.