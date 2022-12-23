By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Last season, five-star cornerback Denver Harris was nearly an LSU Tiger, instead choosing to sign with the Texas A&M Aggies. But he won’t be passing up on the Tigers twice, after the transfer announced his commitment to Louisiana State University on Thursday afternoon.

Harris met with LSU head coach Brian Kelly on Thursday, who gave the green light to offer Harris again, according to Julie Boudwin of TigerDetails. The former All-American cornerback prospect posted a video to Twitter with him in LSU Tiger colors, confirming his commitment to the school.

Harris entered the NCAA transfer portal in the first week of December. He was ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 4 CB in the country, No. 3 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 21 overall nationally, per Boudwin.

The North Shore High School product led the Texas program to the State 6A D-I Championship Game in Duncanville, and was named First Team MaxPreps Junior All-American and District 21-6A Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

As a sophomore, Harris was named Texas 21-6A First Team All District at cornerback and was a huge part of North Shore’s 15-1 record, culminating in a second consecutive D-I state championship. Denver Harris started as a freshman with the Aggies in 2022 and was named to The Athletic/PFF midseason freshman All-American team.

Per Boudwin, he made his collegiate debut in a win over Sam Houston and registered two solo tackles, before making three tackles against App State, three pass breakups and three tackles at Mississippi State and four tackles and one pass breakup against Alabama.