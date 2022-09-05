LSU football star Maason Smith leaves game vs. Florida State after seemingly injuring himself on celebration

The LSU football team is looking to make a statement in its season opener against Florida State. The Brian Kelly era got off to a rough start, though, as defensive lineman Maason Smith injured himself in the first quarter.

Smith helped blow up a play in the backfield but then, after jumping in celebration, came down awkwardly on his left knee and had to be assisted off the field.

Yikes. Maason Smith hurt himself celebrating. pic.twitter.com/kFaK95o8fe — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) September 5, 2022

Maason Smith left the LSU football sideline to head back to the locker room after suffering the injury. On the play right before Smith’s injury, BJ Ojulari left the game with a knee injury. Fortunately for the Tigers, he returned right to the sideline after being examined in the injury tent.

After showing some potential last season, Smith was slated to be one of the key players for LSU football. In seven games last season, he recorded 19 total tackles and 4.0 sacks. He and Ojulari were slated to have monster seasons but now both of them are presented with potential roadblocks. The Tigers will hope that Smith’s injury is nothing too serious.

LSU football was unranked in the AP preseason poll, giving the program a ton of motivation to have a big year in Kelly’s first season at the helm. If Maason Smith misses significant time, though, it will be much harder to do.