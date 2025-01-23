Even the best in the world have their mistakes, and that's the case for former LSU football head coach Nick Saban. After he left the Tigers to coach the Miami Dolphins in the NFL, something was missing. He felt that college and the pros were two different entities. While Saban retired from coaching, he's been sharing some stories.

On-the-field play aside, Saban realized he missed something important. He explained on The Pivot Podcast what he truly missed about coaching in college.

“When I left LSU, that was probably professionally the biggest mistake that I ever made,” Saban said. “Not because we didn’t have success in Miami, because I enjoyed coaching in Miami. I found out in that experience that I liked coaching better in college because you could develop players personally, academically, athletically, and all that a little more than in pro ball.

“Even though I loved the status of coaching in pro football and the kind of guys you coached, and you’re coaching in the best league, against the best players, I loved all that. Then I can’t go back to LSU, I go to Alabama, and no disrespect to Alabama, it’s not Alabama versus LSU.”

Nick Saban wishes he didn't take a break from LSU football

Saban left the Tigers, and Baton Rouge to pursue an amazing opportunity. While it wasn't that the NFL gig didn't work out, it was his passion. There's more to college than solely helping players try and make it to the NFL. There's also the academic, mental, and personal level, as Saban mentioned.

LSU won the BCS National Title in 2003 and Saban left for the the NFL after the 2004 season. With Miami, he had a 15-17 record before abandoning the Dolphins for Alabama. Saban denied that he was interested in Alabama during his final weeks with the Dolphins. Then in January 2007, he left to become Alabama’s HC.

Even though players like Tim Tebow left Saban a farewell message for his retirement, he's remaining in college football. He's been on College GameDay countless times this season. However, his entire career stems back to a conversation he had with agent, Jimmy Sexton.

“When I was getting ready to leave LSU to decide whether I went to Miami or stayed at LSU and he said, ‘Who you want your legacy to be as a coach, do you want to be Vince Lombardi or Bear Bryant?” Saban said.

“And without hesitation I said, Bear Bryant. He said what are you doing going to Miami then?’ That’s true, I don’t know if I ever told that story, but that’s the truth.”

After that move, Saban won six national championships. His legacy will always be remembered, but could be a huge what if, if he stayed with the Dolphins, or never left LSU football.