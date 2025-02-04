The LSU football team has named its new director of football operations as former director of recruiting JR Belton is stepping into the role. Belton has been with the Tigers since 2021 and he has had a lot of success on the recruiting trail since joining the program. Now, Belton's role is expanding as he will focus on numerous aspects of the LSU football team beyond just recruiting.

“LSU is set to name JR Belton its new director of football operations, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “Belton, who’d been LSU’s director of recruiting, will work closely with Brian Kelly and GM Austin Thomas regarding the daily operations of the LSU program in the new role.”

JR Belton has quickly climbed the LSU football ladder since joining the program in 2021. He started off as director of scouting, and he is now the director of football operations just a few years later. The LSU staff has been impressed with his work.

“People around the LSU program view Belton as a rising star and someone who could one day be an athletic director,” Zenitz added. “As LSU’s director of recruiting, he helped secure the nation’s top-ranked transfer portal class this cycle and three straight top-10 high school recruiting classes.”

LSU has not had any trouble finding talent with Belton on the staff; that's for sure. The three recruiting classes that the Tigers have brought in since Belton came to Baton Rouge are ranked #5, #7 and #8. The Tigers are also bringing in elite talent via the transfer portal as they have the #1 portal class for 2025.

Before Belton came to LSU, he spent time with both the Virginia football team and the Louisiana Tech football team. Belton was a regional scout for Virginia and he was a recruiting intern for Louisiana Tech. Belton spent his college days at Louisiana Tech and graduated in 2019. He was a quarterback on the football team.

The LSU football program clearly has a lot of trust in Belton, as they are putting him into a crucial role just a few years into his career. He is going to handle a lot more responsibility, and he seems ready for it based on how he handled his last two positions.

LSU has the staff and they have the talent; now they need to put it all together to get into the College Football Playoff for the first time under head coach Brian Kelly.