The LSU football team lost an important commit from their 2026 recruiting class on Monday as four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy decommitted from the Tigers. McCoy committed to LSU in early January, but there is still a lot of time left for him to explore his options before he makes a decision regarding where he will go for college. McCoy decided that it would be best for him to take some more time to make sure that he makes the right call.

“BREAKING: Four-Star DL JaReylan McCoy has Decommitted from LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’7 245 DL from Tupelo, MS had been Committed to the Tigers since January 2nd Top 100 Recruit in the ‘26 Class & holds a total of 34 Offers.”

JaReylan McCoy is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #79 player in the 2026 class, the #6 defensive lineman and the #5 player in the state of Mississippi. McCoy currently attends Tupelo High School in Tupelo, Mississippi.

“Big-featured defensive lineman with some alignment flex that has put some impressive flashes on tape over the years, but one that’s got a ways to go if he’s going to reach his potential,” McCoy's scouting report reads. “Saw production dip as a junior while working in the rotation for a Tupelo squad that captured a Mississippi 6A title, but found some success generating a rush on the inside in an odd front.”

McCoy still has a lot of work to do to reach his full potential as he isn't even a high school senior yet, but he definitely has a high ceiling.

“At his best when he can create an advantage with his 36-inch arms, but needs to get better at engaging his lower half and learn how to consistently play with a flat back as there are too many times when he gets washed away at the point of attack,” the scouting report continues. “Should be viewed as a developmental prospect that’s going to need to get in the squat rack and buy into the process, but one with a higher ceiling given the frame and lateral movement skills.”

Now, McCoy is no longer committed to the LSU football program, and he has a lot of good options for college. McCoy currently holds offers from Alabama, USC, Texas A&M, Florida, Penn State, Tennessee, and many more D1 schools.

The 2025 recruiting cycle hasn't wrapped up yet in college football, and LSU has a strong class. The Tigers typically recruit well and they should end up with another good class in 2026, but losing a commitment from JaReylan McCoy certainly hurts a bit.