The LSU Tigers have a lot of work to do on their roster in 2024. Though the SEC West is now wide open after Nick Saban departed from the University of Alabama for retirement, LSU has a lot of players to replace from last year's football team and the 2022 squad that made the SEC Championship Game. Among the most notable of these players are wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Kyren Lacy could be the next man up in that receiving room, but he will need help replacing the 2,746 yards Nabers and Thomas Jr. combined for in 2023. That's why CJ Daniels and Zavion Thomas are the two players LSU nabbed from the transfer portal with the most to prove in 2024.
CJ Daniels, Wide Receiver
CJ Daniels is the more experienced and productive receiver LSU acquired via the transfer portal in 2023. He spent four seasons at Liberty University, where he accumulated 1,954 yards in that span.
Daniels did not play much as a freshman during the COVID season of 2020 but was able to make a mark in his second season. He hauled in 37 passes and racked up 629 yards and seven touchdowns in that campaign. Unfortunately, he could not build upon that success in 2022, as he only played in two games due to injuries.
However, the talented wideout broke out in a big way in 2023. Daniels set career highs in receptions (55), receiving yards (1,067), and touchdowns (10) in 2023. For context, he managed to register just 51 receptions, 887 yards, and 11 touchdowns in the three seasons prior.
While Daniels' competition was not the strongest, he did show up in Liberty's biggest games. Against New Mexico State in the Conference-USA Championship Game, Daniels had a huge game to the tune of 157 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. Daniels held his own against the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl as well, where he caught eight passes for 79 yards.
The new LSU football player looks the part of a receiver as well at 6-foo-2, 200 pounds. He has the chance to make a name for himself in the SEC in 2024, which is why CJ Daniels is a player worth keeping an eye on.
Zavion Thomas, Wide Receiver
Zavion Thomas might have something to say in the LSU football receiver room as well. Thomas does not have the production that Daniels does coming into Baton Rouge. The new Tigers wideout has 42 receptions for 507 yards and a touchdown to his name in two collegiate seasons. However, he does have something Daniels lacks: Experience in the SEC West.
Thomas did not play much as a freshman in 2022 for Mississippi State. He only registered two receptions for four yards that year. But he had quite an impressive 2023 season and had some big games in SEC play. The most notable came against the Auburn Tigers, where he brought in nine passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. All of those represent career highs for Thomas. He also totaled six receptions for 88 yards against Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.
Zavion Thomas does not only add value in the receiving game though. He was a potent weapon for the Bulldogs in the return game as well. In 2022, Thomas registered 297 return yards and managed to take a punt back for a touchdown. He improved on that mark in 2023 by netting 365 return yards and scored on the opening kick against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Zavion Thomas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KGfVDQuk1y
— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) November 12, 2023
Thomas is a Louisiana native who has performed well in the SEC. He, as well as CJ Daniels, has a chance to earn himself a big role with LSU. They are players worth monitoring heading into the 2024 season.