LSU's Olivia Dunne shines in season opener win against Ohio State, scoring a 9.875 in her floor debut.

The New Year kicked off on a high note for LSU gymnastics, particularly for star athlete Olivia Dunne. Fresh off their first victory of the season on Saturday, Dunne took to Instagram to express her excitement for the competitive season ahead. Sharing a selfie from the LSU dressing room, the 21-year-old gymnast captioned it: “I [heart] meet szn.”

In the season opener, the No. 3 ranked LSU faced off against No. 14 Ohio State, narrowly clinching the win with a score of 196.975 to 196.775. Dunne, making her season debut on the floor, scored 9.875.

“All in all, I’m happy with the start. It was solid. We went against a very good team tonight who had nothing to lose walking in here and we had to fight our way out of a jam and I’m proud of the way we fought. That has become a hallmark of our team,” LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark said, via Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post.

Dunne, now in her senior year, had been eagerly anticipating the season’s start, as seen in her social media posts leading up to the opener. In one such post, she shared photos of herself in action for the Tigers, captioning it with both determination and a hint of playfulness: “There is business to be stood on.”

The past year has been nothing short of eventful for Dunne. Aside from her gymnastics achievements, including helping LSU to a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championships last April, she has also made a splash in the social media world. With over 12 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, Dunne’s influence extends beyond the gym. Her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue last spring was a “dream” come true for her, marking another milestone in her career.