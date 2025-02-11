ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The large platter of conference college basketball offerings on Wednesday includes this game in the SEC, which is a rematch of a game played earlier in the season. In the first meeting between these two teams, LSU beat Arkansas. It was one of the worse losses John Calipari and Arkansas suffered this season. It's a game Arkansas might still deeply regret on Selection Sunday, given that the Razorbacks are very much on the middle of the bubble and have a lot of work to do in order to make the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Arkansas got two really big wins over Kentucky and Texas, but those victories merely put Arkansas on the bubble. That's not the same thing as putting a team inside the cut line and in above-average position to get a March Madness ticket. Arkansas dug itself a very deep hole. That hole isn't nearly as deep now, but Arkansas is still not a team which is likely to make the Big Dance. It's fundamentally a 50-50 ball at this point, given that Arkansas was unable to beat Alabama at home this past Saturday. Arkansas and Oklahoma are two SEC teams very much on the bubble. The Hogs and Sooners both need to stack some wins and make sure the SEC doesn't overwhelm them in the coming weeks. This game against LSU is close to a must-win for Arkansas. A loss would mean the Hogs will have been swept by the Tigers, the 15th-best (or second-worst) team in the 16-member SEC. Only South Carolina is clearly worse than LSU.

When bettors evaluate teams and games, one thing they want to see is if a bad or struggling team is still fighting hard and competing. This greatly affects the calculus of whether a not-very-good team can still keep games close and — despite not winning outright on the moneyline — can still cover a plus spread as an underdog. LSU just battled a very good Ole Miss team on even terms in 40 minutes and barely lost to the Rebels this past Saturday. If you were looking for clear-cut evidence that LSU would either fold or fight, you got a clear answer: This team is going to battle hard every minute of every game, even though it is going to be an uphill battle for a program which has scuffled ever since Will Wade ran into trouble with the NCAA and watched his promising LSU tenure come to an end. Current coach Matt McMahon hasn't delivered great results with this team, but he has the trust of his players, and he knows that he inherited a job which was not in good shape due to the roster exodus which accompanied Will Wade. LSU is going to battle, no matter what, and that will enable the Tigers — who already beat Arkansas earlier this season — to stay close and ultimately cover.

The Hogs have definitely gotten better over the past few weeks. They got some big wins. Then they lost narrowly to Alabama, a team likely to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas is setting a high standard right now. The team lost to LSU earlier in the season, but that game was in Baton Rouge on the Tigers' home floor. This game is a UA home game at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas will be motivated to win, and it will put forth a strong effort against one of the worst teams in the SEC. Arkansas should have no real problems winning this game comfortably. This is a different Arkansas team compared to the one which lost at LSU in January.

Our lean is to LSU because the spread is high, but Arkansas could easily win this game by 10. You should stay away from a pregame bet and should only consider a live in-game play based on game flow.

Final LSU-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: LSU +8.5