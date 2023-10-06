The LSU Tigers are coming off a tough 55-49 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels last Saturday. The Tigers now go into Missouri to try and knock off the undefeated Missouri Tigers. A win for Missouri football will put them into second place in the SEC East as the top two teams, Kentucky and Georgia, face off. Let's take a look at how to watch this SEC matchup.

When and where is the game?

It is a battle of the Tigers as LSU will face Missouri in an SEC battle this Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. Kickoff is scheduled for noon EST.

How to watch LSU vs. Missouri

The LSU vs. Missouri game will be on ESPN. You can live stream on fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, October 7 | Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Location: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field — Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: LSU -5.5 | O/U 63.5

LSU storylines

LSU's offense did enough for the Tigers to beat Ole Miss last Saturday. Jayden Daniels threw for 414 yards and four touchdowns, with 99 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Brian Thomas Jr. had eight catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Logan Diggs rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns. LSU's defense couldn't hold on, giving up a last-minute touchdown to lose 55-49. The defense surrendered a school-record 706 yards. This horrid stat line prompted the Tigers to bring back 82-year-old Pete Jenkins, considered one of the top defensive line specialists of the last half a century.

Not all of the defense had terrible days last Saturday. Andre Sam led the team in tackles with 14, while Major Burns had 11 tackles with a pass breakup. Greg Penn III also had 10 tackles, and Whit Weeks posted nine. “

I think we’ve come up with some valid solutions to where we want to go moving forward,” head coach Brian Kelly said, via LSU's official athletic site. “We missed a lot of tackles that gave up a lot of yards. We have to be better in the fundamentals and our guys know that.”

Daniels leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in total offense with 400.4 yards per game. He has scored four or more touchdowns in four consecutive games, which marks the longest in-season streak in school history.

“Offensively, just a great performance,” said Kelly. “We wish we could’ve matched it defensively, and we did not. We’ll have to look at how we get better, and our guys will bounce back. I’m confident in that.”

The Tigers will be in action this weekend after learning that Greg Brooks Jr. has been diagnosed with a rare brain cancer. LSU football will surely look to win this one for Brooks.

Missouri storylines

Brady Cook leads Missouri against LSU, throwing for 1,468 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions this season. He has also completed 75% of his passes. Receiver Luther Burden is leading the SEC in receptions and receiving yards with 43 and 644, while Theo Wease has 254 yards and three touchdowns.

The Missouri defense will have to be ready for the high-powered offense of LSU football. Daniels and Thomas are completely different animals, and the Missouri secondary may not be ready for it. They are ranking 9th in the SEC and 101st nationally in pass defense.

Running back Cody Schrader may be able to eat against the LSU front seven. LSU is allowing more than 169 yards on the ground per game and just allowed over 300 to Ole Miss last week. Schrader has 463 yards on 81 attempts and three touchdowns, averaging six yards per carry. The worry of Schrader might be why LSU brought back Pete Jenkins to help out the defensive line, but he may not be able to save them in time for Saturday.