The LSU Tigers take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tennessee Volunteers haven't really changed that much this season relative to past seasons. They will show how talented they are, and they will show how inconsistent they are. They will show that when they play great basketball, they have the potential to make the Final Four, something they have never done in their history. They will also show that when they play poorly, anyone can beat them and they can lose early in the NCAA Tournament, which they have done on a regular basis over the years. Tennessee offers glimpses of what it can achieve, but those glimpses don't become the consistent, always-evident version of what the team actually is, and what it ultimately proves to be. The Vols are both exciting and exasperating. They tease their fans with moments of excellence but then slip into familiar bad habits and fall short in March.

The past week was a perfect example of this two-pronged reality for the Vols, one filled with potential and dread in equal measure.

The potential of this team was evident in its win at Kentucky on Saturday. The Vols walked into Rupp Arena and put 103 points on the scoreboard against John Calipari and the Wildcats. They dominated on offense from start to finish and exploited Kentucky's many defensive limitations. The Vols received well-rounded contributions up and down their lineup, putting their best foot forward in a high-profile, high-pressure situation. This is a team that can go all the way. This is a team that can do damage in March.

A few days before that masterclass in Kentucky, however, the worst of the Vols emerged in an ugly home-court loss to the surprise of the college basketball season, the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Vols — a few days before scoring 103 points at Kentucky — blew one layup after another and simply couldn't finish makeable plays near the rim. The Vols scored just 59 points and wasted a good performance by their defense, which allowed only 63 to South Carolina.

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. This is how Tennessee basketball goes. We will see if Rick Barnes can author a different ending to the story this March.

Why LSU Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers are clearly getting better. They thumped Arkansas this past weekend and have made real strides in the SEC over the past several weeks. They're not a complete team, but they're not a punching bag, either. The first few weeks of the season were ugly for this team. LSU has not flourished, but it hasn't fallen apart, either. At 4-4 through eight SEC games, this team is holding its own. That level of competitive grit and tenacity should enable LSU to keep this game close enough to cover. Tennessee is ripe for a letdown after the emotional win at Kentucky. Consider that North Carolina had a letdown versus Clemson after its weekend win over Duke.

Why Tennessee Could Cover the Spread

The Vols are a lot better than LSU. They're playing at home. They're not going to score 59 points. They'll score at least 75 if not 85 against LSU. They won't blow tons of layups. They will score a lot, and that will enable them to win by 15 points or more.

Final LSU-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this one. Tennessee could win by 30 or lose by two in a hangover from the Kentucky game. You just don't know which version of the Vols you're going to see each night.

Final LSU-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -13.5